Miami Juggalos, Here's Your Chance to See Insane Clown Posse

Are we living in the era of the clown?

The movie It, starring Pennywise the Dancing Clown, is breaking all sorts of box office records. Scary-clown sightings near forests and schools have been reported. And, of course, there is the musical phenomenon of Insane Clown Posse that refuses to die.

Insane Clown Posse was formed in Detroit in 1989 by Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, failed professional wrestlers who found success by wearing clown makeup and rapping about murdering people. Their product is as terrible as it sounds. The two lack any verbal dexterity or songwriting talent, but their videos are mesmerizing.