Miami Juggalos, Here's Your Chance to See Insane Clown Posse

Are we living in the era of the clown?
The movie It, starring Pennywise the Dancing Clown, is breaking all sorts of box office records. Scary-clown sightings near forests and schools have been reported. And, of course, there is the musical phenomenon of Insane Clown Posse that refuses to die.
Insane Clown Posse was formed in Detroit in 1989 by Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, failed professional wrestlers who found success by wearing clown makeup and rapping about murdering people. Their product is as terrible as it sounds. The two lack any verbal dexterity or songwriting talent, but their videos are mesmerizing.
Take, for instance, their breakthrough video, "Hokus Pokus." Sure, if you approach it critically, it sounds like a couple of drunk fraternity brothers trying to do a karaoke rendition Cypress Hill, but Insane Clown Posse comes at it with such conviction that's it's difficult for you to take your eyes off the screen. The video leaves you wondering: Are these guys making fun of the audience, or should the audience be making fun of them?
Whatever the answer, over the years Insane Clown Posse has built such a die-hard following that its fans even have a name: Juggalos. But unlike Deadheads, Parrotheads, or Beatlemaniacs, Juggalos are classified as a gang by the FBI. In protest, a March of the Juggalos was held in Washington, D.C., this past September 16, the same day of a pro-Trump rally. It was fortuitous timing because even Juggalos chanting lyrics such as "Fuck you, fuck me, fuck us/Fuck Tom, fuck Mary, fuck Gus" and "I screamed and laughed, chopping fools in half/I stab and hack, a mad lumberjack" seems lovable compared with the sights and sounds of neo-Nazis and other assorted deplorables marching without clown makeup.
Because the reputation of Juggalos has never been higher than it is right now, it seems a perfect time for Insane Clown Posse to come to Miami. The band will hit the Hangar October 18 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album The Great Milenko, featuring family-unfriendly songs such as as "Down With the Clown" and "House of Horrors."
Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko 20th-Anniversary Tour. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-480-4203; thehangar305.com Tickets cost $25 to $30 via ticketfly.com.
