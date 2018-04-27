Innov Gnawa Brings "Moroccan Blues" to the North Beach Bandshell

Samir LanGus vividly recalls the traveling Gnawa musicians who passed through his village. As a child growing up in Morocco, he was entranced by their music and would follow them wherever they went. His mom would frantically look for him, knowing of his tendency to be almost literally carried away by the music. Eventually, the Gnawa musicians would hide from him until the 10-year-old LanGus went home.

“It's the drum. When you hear that sound, it grabs you: Come follow me, come follow me,” LanGus says. “I felt so attached to the sound of their drums.”

LanGus is from Aït Melloul, a suburb of the resort destination of Agadir on Morocco's southern Atlantic coast. His father worked at a gas station, while his mother took care of their children at home. They lived with their extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, and cousins in one great house. By the age of 14, he convinced his mother that music would keep him out of trouble. He began playing the qraqeb, a pair of metallic castanets and set out on his Gnawa journey.