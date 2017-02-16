Inferion Celebrates 20 Years of Metal During Kryptonite Metal Fest
|
Inferion, 20 years of death metal.
Photo by Niuvis Martin
Urban Dictionary, the old bastion of the English language and Her Spellings and Grammars that it is, defines “
That’s oddly specific, especially since vocalist and guitarist of Miami metal band
The celebration will continue this weekend at Churchill's Pub when the Kryptonite Metal Fest hosts the band's 20-year reunion.
Formed in 1996 as a black/death metal outfit,
This album marked a slight departure in sound, with Reyes completing the recording himself and taking the music in a more guitar-to-vocals-driven ratio. Exalting previously touched thematic elements that populate death metal, Reyes brought in a more fatalistic approach to the lyrics, and
Helping the band cement a local following and catapulting them into the U.S.’s
After 20 years of making music, there are bound to be hiatuses and aspects of life that take precedence over music, and
In this incarnation, Reyes’ aggro-metallic influences shine through, from discordant instrumentation to field recordings and collaborations with Del Castillo’s orientalist persona, Takeshi Muto. Odd? Yes, but in relative tandem with Inferion’s recorded output, which has always toed the line between the organic and digital. It's kept him fresh and redirected his attentions and motivations in a positive, musical manner.
Rounding out the lineup for the 20-year reunion is Ray Mitchell on guitars and the rhythm section comprised of Carlos Delgado on drums and Frank Gross, formerly of Kult
Fans can expect a set list filled with the band’s extensive
“It's difficult to see where metal is going to go,” explains Reyes. “Because I remember in the '90s I didn't think we’d been able to predict any direction in metal. I would give the cue card answer and say 'heavier,' but I'm going to take the high road and say ‘experimentaler.’”
At the tenth-annual Kryptonite Metal Festival. 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami.; 305-303-3976; churchillspub.com. Admission is $10 at the door.
