Inaugural House of Creatives Music Festival Brings Flaming Lips and Crystal Castles to North Beach

Classixx Evolved Past Blog-House to Forge a Sound All Their Own


  MVN

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 8:57 a.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Wayne Coyne and company will be heading to the North Beach Bandshell.
Photo by Ceedub13 via Flickr cc
As Miami prepares to welcome the fourth year of III Points this weekend, we can add another new festival to our calendar.

On November 18 and 19, the first-ever House of Creatives Music Festival will touch down in North Beach. It could be the biggest lineup to ever hit the North Beach Bandshell: Flaming Lips, Crystal Castles, Breakbot, the Drums, Empress of Shigeto, Beacon, Shallou, Jean Tonique, Pompeya, Xaxo, and Millionyoung have been announced so far. House of Creatives says more will be added to the lineup too. 

In addition to music, House of Creatives promises art installations, no shortage of food options, local artisan vendors, and live art.

Courtesy of HoC

The festival, presented by the Miami-based promotion company and record label, Mishu, will take place at the North Beach Bandshell. But to accommodate the crowd, stages will be set up behind the Bandshell as well. According to the press release, "the fest will extend over the gorgeous beachfront surroundings with world class production spanning multiple performance areas including the North Beach Bandshell itself, as well as other curated platforms for performance art, visual activations, and much more."

The isn't the first show House of Creatives has hosted at the North Beach Bandshell. Last year, they brought Brazilian Girls to the Bandshell for a much smaller debut. 

Early bird tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 7, starting at $99. You can pick them up via hocfest.com.

