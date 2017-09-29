Anjunabeats' Ilan Bluestone Brings '80s Inspiration to Space Tonight

Trance DJ and producer Ilan Bluestone does not own a pair of decks.

After four years in Los Angeles, Bluestone recently moved back to London and there were no Technics or Pioneer tables in the freight. So how was he able to come up with 15 tracks for his album, Scars, set for release this fall? The honest answer is the same way he was able to play the guitar and keys with no formal training or practice: he just does it.

“When I was a kid I was up in my room and I picked up my cousin’s guitar, I just started playing it," Bluestone says. "My parents were downstairs, they heard me playing, but did not believe it was me. It was the same when I got my first keyboard a few years later; I looked at the keys and it just made sense to me."

