III Points Unveils the Cherry on Its Stellar Art Basel Lineup: James Blake
|
James Blake will lead off III Points Art Basel concert series.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/David Young-Wolff
Hey, there.
Good to see you've taken a moment to veer away from the disorder and chaos in which the rest of the internet is neck-deep
Today, in spite of it all, we're rolling out our Art Basel 2016 party coverage. We've started a list of all the party announcements, we've gotten the exclusive scoop on PAMM's 2016 bash headed by Cashmere Cat, and now we're turning our attention to III Points, which has already stirred excitement with plans for a stellar Art Basel 2016 concert series at Magic City Studios and the Factory at Magic City — two Little Haiti venues across the street from each other.
III Points will begin Thursday, December 1, with rap's enigma, Young Thug, and Shlohmo. Also on Thursday, nearby at Little River Studios, III Points will tea up with
Then, on Friday, Norway's nu-disco
And just in case that's not enough meat for your burrito, III Points informed us today of one more concert. To kick things off, on Wednesday, November 30, James Blake will headline with a DJ set alongside Airhead, Dan Foat, Klaus, and Mr. Assister. Tickets went on sale this morning and cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.
OK, now you may return to your deep, unwavering sense of dread.
III Points Presents James Blake, Airhead, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.
III Points Art Basel: Young Thug and Shlohmo. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.
III Points and
Slap & Tickle and III Points P
III Points Presents Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) and Mount Kimbie. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.
III Points Art Basel: Acid Sundays With Acid Pauli. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $18 to $23 via showclix.com.
