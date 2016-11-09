III Points Unveils the Cherry on Its Stellar Art Basel Lineup: James Blake

James Blake will lead off III Points Art Basel concert series. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/David Young-Wolff

Hey, there.

Good to see you've taken a moment to veer away from the disorder and chaos in which the rest of the internet is neck-deep to read about something fun. Good call, bud .

Today, in spite of it all, we're rolling out our Art Basel 2016 party coverage. We've started a list of all the party announcements, we've gotten the exclusive scoop on PAMM's 2016 bash headed by Cashmere Cat, and now we're turning our attention to III Points, which has already stirred excitement with plans for a stellar Art Basel 2016 concert series at Magic City Studios and the Factory at Magic City — two Little Haiti venues across the street from each other.

III Points will begin Thursday, December 1, with rap's enigma, Young Thug, and Shlohmo. Also on Thursday, nearby at Little River Studios, III Points will tea up with PLoT for the annual Life and Death party featuring Âme, Damian Romero, DJ Tennis, Dorisburg (live), Job Jobse, Hernan Cayetano, HVOB (live), Prins Thomas, Taimur Agha & Fahad, and others.

Then, on Friday, Norway's nu-disco viking and part-time underwear salesman, Todd Terje, will lead a lineup consisting of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Tim Sweeney. On Saturday, Chet Faker will join the English duo Mount Kimbie, which will perform a live set. And finally, on Sunday, Acid Pauli will be in the house to entertain you as you drift in and out of consciousness, inches from exhaustion.

And just in case that's not enough meat for your burrito, III Points informed us today of one more concert. To kick things off, on Wednesday, November 30, James Blake will headline with a DJ set alongside Airhead, Dan Foat, Klaus, and Mr. Assister. Tickets went on sale this morning and cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.

OK, now you may return to your deep, unwavering sense of dread.

III Points Presents James Blake, Airhead, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.

III Points Art Basel: Young Thug and Shlohmo. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.

III Points and PLoT Present Life and Death, With Âme, DJ Tennis, Dorisburg, and others. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami. Tickets cost $45 via residentadvisor.net.

Slap & Tickle and III Points P resent Todd Terje, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Tim Sweeney. 10 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via showclix.com.

III Points Presents Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) and Mount Kimbie. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via showclix.com.

III Points Art Basel: Acid Sundays With Acid Pauli. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the Factory at Magic City Studios, 6300 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $18 to $23 via showclix.com.

