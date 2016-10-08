menu

III Points Offers Free Sunday Admission to Anyone Who Bought a Friday Ticket

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: III Points, Obviously


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

III Points Offers Free Sunday Admission to Anyone Who Bought a Friday Ticket

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 2:43 p.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Your III Points experience may not be over yet.EXPAND
Your III Points experience may not be over yet.
Photo by Alex Markow
A A

There was a healthy bit of confusion last night as day one of III Points kicked off slightly behind schedule thanks to delays from Hurricane Matthew. Because of that, set times were shuffled around and few — if any — performances started on time in their planned locations.

III Point realizes that made navigating the festival difficult. And, to help make it up to fans who may have been dissatisfied or missed their favorite acts, the festival is offering free admission to Sunday — the final day of III Points — for anyone who bought a Friday ticket.

Related Stories

All attendees have to do is show up with their Friday tickets and they will be honored. 

Sunday boasts a stellar lineup, with scheduled performances from Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry, M83, and more. So, if you thought your III Points experience was over, think again. 

From the III Points Facebook page:

Wow Miami, Friday was amazing!! Thank you for your patience as we caught up with the set-up time we lost to Hurricane Matthew. And as a sign of appreciation, we are offering anyone with a Friday pass free entry on Sunday as well! Just bring your Friday ticket to the festival and it will be valid wether you attended last night or not. Day 2.. Here we go!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >