III Points Offers Free Sunday Admission to Anyone Who Bought a Friday Ticket

EXPAND Your III Points experience may not be over yet. Photo by Alex Markow

There was a healthy bit of confusion last night as day one of III Points kicked off slightly behind schedule thanks to delays from Hurricane Matthew. Because of that, set times were shuffled around and few — if any — performances started on time in their planned locations.

III Point realizes that made navigating the festival difficult. And, to help make it up to fans who may have been dissatisfied or missed their favorite acts, the festival is offering free admission to Sunday — the final day of III Points — for anyone who bought a Friday ticket.

All attendees have to do is show up with their Friday tickets and they will be honored.

Sunday boasts a stellar lineup, with scheduled performances from Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry, M83, and more. So, if you thought your III Points experience was over, think again.

From the III Points Facebook page: