III Points Offers Free Sunday Admission to Anyone Who Bought a Friday Ticket
|
Your III Points experience may not be over yet.
Photo by Alex Markow
There was a healthy bit of confusion last night as day one of III Points kicked off slightly behind schedule thanks to delays from Hurricane Matthew. Because of that, set times were shuffled around and few — if any — performances started on time in their planned locations.
III Point realizes that made navigating the festival difficult. And, to help make it up to fans who may have been dissatisfied or missed their favorite acts, the festival is offering free admission to Sunday — the final day of III Points — for anyone who bought a Friday ticket.
All attendees have to do is show up with their Friday tickets and they will be honored.
Sunday boasts a stellar lineup, with scheduled performances from Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry, M83, and more. So, if you thought your III Points experience was over, think again.
From the III Points Facebook page:
Wow Miami, Friday was amazing!! Thank you for your patience as we caught up with the set-up time we lost to Hurricane Matthew. And as a sign of appreciation, we are offering anyone with a Friday pass free entry on Sunday as well! Just bring your Friday ticket to the festival and it will be valid wether you attended last night or not. Day 2.. Here we go!
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: The Four Elements
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:00pm
-
Dopapod & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:30pm
-
Taking Back Sunday
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 7:00pm
-
Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!