I Was A Festival Virgin

Until this weekend, when III Points took over Wynwood, I had never been to a music festival. They’re a rite of passage for American youth, yet I’ve managed to stay away for 22 years. How? Well, for one, I'm a poor millennial who can barely afford to eat, let alone drop hundreds of dollars on tickets. But let's not focus on that.

My avoidance comes from the fact that I am - what's the point of hiding it? - a music snob. When you're a snob, you want to best out of everything, and until now, I thought that meant solo gigs when it came to live music. You can't get intimacy at a festival. The sound bleeds between stages. Your favorite artists usually perform for a fraction of their average time, and sets often coincide, so you can;t see everything you want. Everything is wildly expensive. What self-respecting music fan would bother?

Most fans, obviously. Festivals may be expensive and shitty but they're usually the main way to see your favorite acts nowadays. And if the bill is right they can be a good bang for your buck.

That's what intrigued me about III Points. Every year, the small festival brings the best lineup out of all South Florida's half dozen or so festivals, along with art installations, panels, after-parties and more. It's basically a nonstop party for cool people with good taste, and had it not been for Hurricane Matthew, I would certainly would have been there last year. Could this be the festival I've been looking for?

In a word: absolutely.

Throughout the weekend, people pointed out to me that III Points isn’t the average festival. It’s smaller: crossing the grounds from the indoor Main Frame stage to the outdoor S3ctor 3 takes a mere five minutes. It’s not beholden to genre restrictions like Ultra or Rolling Loud: I saw DJs like Jacques Greene and rappers like Skepta, but also rock bands like Gorillaz and boundary-pushing acts like Arca. The food, while pricey, was culled from excellent local vendors like Coyo Taco and Tropical Pizza. And the other attendees, dressed in expressive outfits, didn’t fit the standard festival stereotypes. There weren’t obnoxious douche-bros or hippie deadheads, and there wasn’t a culturally-insensitive outfit to be seen. As far as I could tell, most people were courteous, respectful, and simply looking for a good time.

It was a perfect environment to explore the festival atmosphere, and but for me, there was a problem. Sometimes, while watching an act I’d longed to see, I thought to myself ‘What if I’m missing out on something better?’ What if, just yards away at a different stage, some astounding talent was blowing away everyone in the vicinity? What if my friends were there, having fun and bonding without me? What if I was wasting my time?

The paradox of choice is that it’s impossible to know which is superior. These thoughts would creep up on me as late night turned to early morning . The headliners had finished and all the spectators convened on Main Frame to hear an all-star DJ set. I would look at the people around me and wonder why I didn’t feel as satisfied as they looked. Was it the music? Was I simply not drunk enough? Was it something deeper within me, an emptiness that pleasure alone couldn’t sate?

By the final night, after all the biggest names had come and gone, I was less worried about all that. I dressed in my least-flashy clothes and danced the night away. I enjoyed the company of good friends and overpriced alcohol. I lost my supper in a men’s room toilet. Early Monday morning, exhausted from three days of hedonistic glee, I left early. There may be bigger events, and III Points may return with an even better lineup next year, but you know what they say: there’s nothing like the first time.

