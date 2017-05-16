menu

The xx Will Headline III Points 2017 Alongside Gorillaz


III Points Announces 2017 Full Lineup

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:12 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
The xx headlines a packed III Points roster this fall.
The xx headlines a packed III Points roster this fall.
Alexandra Waespi
Is it October yet? III Points announced its 2017 lineup this morning, and music fans won't be disappointed. The list of performers at this year's three-day festival adds an impressive roster of talent to III Points' previously announced headliners, Gorillaz and the xx.

Not that you needed more reasons to get excited for the return of Wynwood's biggest festival. But here they are anyway:

Nicolas Jaar! Richie Hawtin! Brian Eno, bringing the art with an audio installation! And... Willow Smith? Sure, you'll whip your hair back and forth with her. Why not?

Miami talent gets plenty of love, too, from Deaf Poets to Virgo to Holly Hunt. Plus, with all the innovative performances Nu Deco Ensemble has staged in the last year, it'll be exciting to discover what the orchestra has up its sleeves for III Points.

Tickets are on sale now. If you took a leap of faith and bought an early Prophet Pass before they sold out, you're probably feeling pretty good about your life choices. Everyone else can snag a three-day general-admission pass for $175, or upgrade to a Foresight pass for $295.

III Points
October 13 through 15. A three-day general-admission pass costs $175. Visit iiipoints.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Mana Wynwood
318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

