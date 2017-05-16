III Points Announces 2017 Full Lineup

EXPAND The xx headlines a packed III Points roster this fall. Alexandra Waespi

Is it October yet? III Points announced its 2017 lineup this morning, and music fans won't be disappointed. The list of performers at this year's three-day festival adds an impressive roster of talent to III Points' previously announced headliners, Gorillaz and the xx.

Not that you needed more reasons to get excited for the return of Wynwood's biggest festival. But here they are anyway:

We are honored to present the #iiiPOINTS2017 Lineup! Tickets are now on sale. BUY TICKETS NOW: https://t.co/IYOGlDCqoy pic.twitter.com/1alJVSlVli — III Points Festival (@iiiPoints) May 16, 2017

Nicolas Jaar! Richie Hawtin! Brian Eno, bringing the art with an audio installation! And... Willow Smith? Sure, you'll whip your hair back and forth with her. Why not?

Miami talent gets plenty of love, too, from Deaf Poets to Virgo to Holly Hunt. Plus, with all the innovative performances Nu Deco Ensemble has staged in the last year, it'll be exciting to discover what the orchestra has up its sleeves for III Points.

Tickets are on sale now. If you took a leap of faith and bought an early Prophet Pass before they sold out, you're probably feeling pretty good about your life choices. Everyone else can snag a three-day general-admission pass for $175, or upgrade to a Foresight pass for $295.

October 13 through 15. A three-day general-admission pass costs $175. Visit iiipoints.com.

