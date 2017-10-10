 


III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times
Photo by Karli Evans

III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times

Douglas Markowitz | October 10, 2017 | 11:00am
AA

So many boundary-pushing artists, so little time. III Points is almost here, and it's time to bite the bullet and scope out the scheduling conflicts.

Look, it's not so bad. Friday, you might have to choose between Abra and Arca; Actress bleeds into Thundercat by a half-hour. But Saturday will be much worse. Maybe Skepta's set on the Main Frame stage intersects with Hundred Waters' performance on the S3ctor 3 stage, and, sure, having Nicolas Jaar and Mr Twin Sister play at the same time as that epic DJ showdown between Mark Ronson and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker isn't ideal.  But, wait, are Yves Tumor and Kelsey Lu really that close together? Ugh, the FOMO!

But let's be serious. III Points has done a decent job of spreading everything out over the festival's three days. With a little forethought, it should be easy to come up with a great festival plan. Check it all out below.

III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times
Courtesy of III Points

Friday, October 13

Mind Melt
5 to 6:30 p.m., Ynot
6:30 to 7 p.m., Seafoam Walls
7:05 to 8:30 p.m., Will Buck
8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thundercat
10 to 10:45 p.m., Danny Brown
11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Gorillaz

Main Frame
5:15 to 6:15 p.m., Byrdipop
6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
8 to 9 p.m., Actress (Live)
9:15 to 10:15 p.m., Arca & Jesse Kanda
10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Barclay Crenshaw
11:30 p.m. to 12:25 a.m., Anshaw Black
12:25 to 1:55 a.m., Danny Daze
1:55 to 3:25 a.m., The Black Madonna
3:45 to 5 a.m., Richie Hawtin CLOSE

S3ctor 3
5:10 to 5:40 p.m., Tremends
6 to 6:30 p.m., Jaialai
6:50 to 7:20 p.m., Deaf Poets
7:40 to 8:10 p.m., Twyn
8:30 to 9:15 p.m., King
9:35 to 10:20 p.m., Abra
10:45 to 11:30 p.m., Kali Uchis
11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Kumi
12:30 to 2 a.m., Madlib

Door IV (by Castaway)
5 to 6 p.m., True Vine
6 to 7:15 p.m., Eveava
7:15 to 8:30 p.m., Leo Del Toro
8:30 to 10 p.m., Kora Noir
10 to 11:30 p.m., Nii Tei
11:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m., Atomyard
1:15 to 2:30 a.m., Monolink (Live)
2:30 to 5 a.m., Kike Roldan

The White Dragon (by Slap & Tickle)
5 to 6 p.m., Face/Off
6 to 7 p.m., Bedside
7 to 8 p.m., KCM & Brien
8 to 9 p.m., Artime
9 to 10 p.m., Sam T. Richardson
10 to 11 p.m., Pirate Stereo
11 pm. to midnight, Jeremy Ismael
12 to 1:15 a.m., Santiago Caballero
1:15 to 2:30 a.m., Jonas Rathsman
2:30 to 3:45 a.m., Ascendants
3:45 to 5 a.m., UNOMAS

III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times
Courtesy of III Points

Saturday, October 14

Mind Melt
5 to 6:05 p.m., Bermuda Brigade
6:20 to 6:50 p.m., Virgo
7:10 to 7:55 p.m., Serpentwithfeet
8:20 to 9:20 p.m., BadBadNotGood
9:45 to 10:30 p.m., Yves Tumor
11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nicolas Jaar

Main Frame
5 to 6 p.m., Gran Moxy
6 to 7:15 p.m., Ennio Skoto
7:15 to 8 p.m., Nick León
8:15 to 9 p.m., Ricky Eat Acid
9:15 to 10 p.m., Lil B
10:20 to 10:50 p.m., Willow Smith
11:10 p.m. to 12: 25 a.m., Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker
12:40 to 1:25 a.m., Skepta
1:40 to 2:55 a.m., Kaytranada
3 to 5 a.m., John Talabot

S3ctor 3
5:30 to 6 p.m., Wastelands
6:20 to 6:50 p.m., Holly Hunt
7:10 to 7:40 p.m., Plastic Pinks
8 to 8:40 p.m., Jacuzzi Boys
9 to 9:45 p.m., Mild High Club
10:05 to 10:45 p.m., Kelsey Lu
11:05 to 11:50 p.m., Mr Twin Sister
12:10 to 12:40 a.m., Skeleton Boy
1 to 2 a.m., Hundred Waters

Door IV (by Link Miami Rebels)
5 to 11 p.m., Royal Rumble: Bakke B2B Danyelino B2B Ms. Mada B2B Naufer B2B Thunderpony
11 pm. to midnight, Naufer B2B Thunderpony
12 to 1 a.m., Julio Victoria
1 to 3 a.m., Nico Stojan
3 to 4 a.m., Bakke B2B Ms. Mada
4 to 5 a.m., Danyelino

The White Dragon (by Made in Miami)
5 to 6:30  p.m., Deroboter
6:30 to 8 p.m., Dude Skywalker
8 to 9:30 p.m., Wolf Story
9:30 to 10:30 p.m., Alpha 606
10:30 p.m. to midnight, Arthur Baker
12 to 1:30 a.m., Lazaro Casanova
1:30 to 3:30 a.m., Oscar G
3:30 to 5 a.m., Stryke

III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times
Courtesy of III Points

Sunday, October 15

Mind Melt
5 to 6 p.m., Brother Dan
6:45 to 7:30 p.m., Pumarosa
7:50 to 8:35 p.m., Perfume Genius
9 to 10:15 p.m., Bonobo (Live)
11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., the xx

Main Frame
5 to 6 p.m., JBZ
6 to 7 p.m., Paperwater
7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sohn
8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Lane 8
10:15 to 11:30 p.m., Rüfüs Du Sol
12:15 to 12:45 a.m., //*#|>[][]R+G1R|_*^\\% (Poorgrrrl)
1:33 a.m. to close, Nicolas Jaar (DJ Set)

S3ctor 3
5 to 6:40 p.m., Lemurian
6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Romare
8 to 9 p.m., Jacques Greene
9:15 to 10:30 p.m., Moscoman
10:30 to midnight, Jackmaster
12 to 2 a.m., Daniel Avery

Door IV (by Electric Pickle)
5 to 6 p.m., Sean Drake
6 to 7 p.m., Michelle Leshem
7 to 8 p.m. Deejay Ray
8 to 9:30 p.m., Fort Romeau
9:30 to 10:30 p.m., Puma & Harry
10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Diego Andres
11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Terence Tabeau
12:30 to 1:30 a.m., Patrick Walsh
1:30 to 3 a.m., Will Renuart

The White Dragon (by Teklife x Space Tapes)
5 to 5:30 p.m., Tidur
5:30 to 6:15 P.M., Mr. Alexis
6:15 to 7 p.m., Phantasman
7 to 7:45 p.m., Pazmal
7:45 to 8:15 p.m., Sndngchllz
8:15 to 8:45 p.m., Bear
8:45 to 9:30 p.m., Lautlos
9:30 to 10:15 p.m., Get Face
10:15 to 11:45 p.m., DJ Spinn
11:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m., DJ Earl
1:15 to 2 a.m., Telescope Thieves
2 to 3 a.m., Pazmal B2B Telescope Thieves

III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $125 to $345 via iiipoints.com.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

