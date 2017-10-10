III Points 2017 Lineup and Set Times

So many boundary-pushing artists, so little time. III Points is almost here, and it's time to bite the bullet and scope out the scheduling conflicts.

Look, it's not so bad. Friday, you might have to choose between Abra and Arca; Actress bleeds into Thundercat by a half-hour. But Saturday will be much worse. Maybe Skepta's set on the Main Frame stage intersects with Hundred Waters' performance on the S3ctor 3 stage, and, sure, having Nicolas Jaar and Mr Twin Sister play at the same time as that epic DJ showdown between Mark Ronson and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker isn't ideal. But, wait, are Yves Tumor and Kelsey Lu really that close together? Ugh, the FOMO!

But let's be serious. III Points has done a decent job of spreading everything out over the festival's three days. With a little forethought, it should be easy to come up with a great festival plan. Check it all out below.