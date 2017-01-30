menu

III Points Announces 2017 Dates, Ticket Sales


III Points Announces 2017 Dates, Ticket Sales

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
If you're a music fan in need of some good news this morning, you're in luck. The III Points festival has announced its 2017 dates, and tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning.

This year's festival of music, art, and technology will take place October 13 through 15. III Points Prophet Passes will go on sale at 11:11 a.m. tomorrow, giving buyers access to all three days of the festival for an early-bird price of $99.

No acts have yet been announced for the 2017 edition of III Points, but for many fans, the past is reason enough to invest in a Prophet Pass. Last year's festival was headlined by M83, Redman and Method Man, and Thievery Corporation, among others. The arts and technology component also impressed, with an art installation of a massive vaporwave mall and a virtual-reality experience replicating life on Mars, produced in part by NASA.

Even the infrastructure elevated last year's III Points above the typical music fest. New Times noted bathrooms were numerous and easily accessible: "For the most part, ample options meant attendees missed only half a song at most when nature called."

As one of the first major festivals to hit Miami after the summer slump, III Points marks the kickoff of the cultural season in South Florida. You'll want to start it right. If that means dropping a hundred bucks and crossing your fingers until the big names begin rolling in, so be it.

III Points
October 13 through 15. Limited Prophet Passes go on sale at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, January 31. Visit iiipoints.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

