III Points Announces 2016 Set Times


Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 12 p.m.
By Ryan Pfeffer
Your III Points set times have arrived.
Photo by Karli Evans
III Points is only ten days away, and if the layers of lineup additions, a dope local compilation, and intergalactic art installations aren't enough to get you excited, here's another little appetizer: the set times.

Your musical cheat sheets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have arrived, and, boy, do you have options.

There will be six stages churning out live performances and DJ sets (one more than last year). Friday will start strong with LCD Soundsystem taking the Mind Melt Stage at 11:15 p.m., right after a set by Arthur Baker.

Saturday will see closing sets from big names such as Thee Oh Sees, Thievery Corporation, and Black Coffee. And if you're not firmly planted at the Main Frame Stage Sunday for the Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, and Flying Lotus triple-header, then we can't be friends. 

Check it out below and start planning your III Points experience. 

III Points Announces 2016 Set TimesEXPAND
Courtesy of III Points

Friday, October 7

Mind Melt Stage
5:00 p.m. Gran Moxy
5:45 p.m. Dereboter
6:30 p.m. Will Buck 
7:30 p.m. David Marston (Live)
8:30 p.m. Museum of Love
9:30 p.m. Benoit & Sergio (Live)
10:30 p.m. Arthur Baker
11:15 p.m. LCD Soundsystem

Isoptropic
5:00p.m. Nii Tei
6:00 p.m. Atomyard
6:45 p.m. Patrick M
7:45 p.m. Lemurian
8:30 p.m. Jeremy Ismael
9:30 p.m. Viken Arman
10:30 p.m. Behrouz
11:45 p.m. Satori
1:00 a.m. Bedouin

Main Frame
5:00 p.m. Mr. Alexis
5:45 p.m. Ronny J
6:30 p.m. Indigochildrick
7:20 p.m. Vince Staples 
8:40 p.m. Machinedrum (Live)
10:00 p.m. Oneohtrix Point Never
11:15 p.m. Kink (Live)
12:30 a.m. Danny Daze
2:00 a.m. Dixon

Sector 3 Stage
5:00 p.m. Aaron Lebos Reality 
5:30 p.m. Carli Nicholas 
6:00 p.m. The State Of
6:30 p.m. Nala
7:15 p.m. John Hancock III
7:45 p.m. Jport
8:30 p.m. Fudakochi 
9:00 p.m. Ltenght 
10:30 p.m. Twelve'len
1:00 a.m. Chrome Sparks (Live)
2:20 a.m. Sophie

Door IV
5:00 p.m. M.O.N.R.O.E.
6:30 p.m. Julio Victoria 
8:00 p.m. Ms Mada and Bakke
11:30 p.m. Thunderpony and Danyelino

Sunset @ Noon
5:00 p.m. Mystvries
5:30 p.m. OLY
6:00 p.m. Eons
6:30 p.m. Kunal
7:30 p.m. Bluejay
8:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)
9:00 p.m. Millionyoung
9:45 p.m. Gooddroid
10:45 p.m. Rat Bastard
11:15 p.m. Phaxas
12:15 p.m. Otto Von Schirach 
1:00 a.m. Tocayo 
2:00 a.m. Anshaw Black

III Points Announces 2016 Set TimesEXPAND
Courtesy of III Points

Saturday, October 8

Mind Melt
5:00 p.m. Erick Paredes
5:45 p.m. T W Y N
6:30 p.m. Steven A. Clark
7:15 p.m. Deaf Poets
8:15 p.m. DIIV
9:40 p.m. Junior Boys
10:40 p.m. Le Spam
11:15 p.m. Thievery Corporation

Isotropic
5:00 p.m. Ella Romand
5:45 p.m. Samihe 
6:30 p.m. Baez
7:15 p.m. Ennio Skoto
8:00 p.m. Dude Skywalker 
9:00 p.m. Amtrac
10:00 p.m. Leon Vynehall
11:30 p.m. DJ Tennis
1:00 a.m. Ben UFO

Main Frame
5:00 p.m. Kaixen
5:45 p.m. SNDNGCHLLZ
6:30 p.m. Poorgrrrl
7:15 p.m. Little Simz
8:10 p.m. Method Man & Redman
9:25 p.m. Lapalux
10:45 p.m. Ta-Ku (Live)
12:00 a.m. Maya Jane Coles
1:30 a.m. Dusky
3:00 a.m. Black Coffee

Sector 3
5:00 p.m. Copan
5:30 p.m. Grumps
6:15 p.m. Viniloversus
6:45 p.m. Mikey Ramirez
7:30 p.m. Beach Day 
8:00 p.m. Benton
8:45 p.m. Grey 8s
9:15 p.m. Kumi
10:00 p.m. Killmama 
10:30 p.m. Senf & Madrigal 
11:15 p.m. Plastic Pinks
11:45 p.m. Mr. Brown
1:00 a.m. Thee Oh Sees

Door IV
5:00 p.m. Puma & Harry
6:00 p.m. Artime
7:00 p.m. Eveava
8:00 p.m. Santiago Caballero
9:00 p.m. Jesse Perez
10:00 p.m. JBZ
11:00 p.m. Lazaro Casanova 
12:00 a.m. NSR
1:30 a.m. Ascendants
2:15 a.m. Durante 

Sunset @ Noon
5:00 p.m. Topher and Sex Ed
6:00 p.m. Komakozie 
6:30 p.m. Lautlos 
7: 30 p.m. Virgo
8:00 p.m. Twelve Tales
9:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)
10:00 p.m. Illsnafu
11:00 p.m. Laura (of Miami)
12:00 a.m. Tony Disco
1:00 a.m. Maure 
2:00 a.m. Foreign Language 

III Points Announces 2016 Set TimesEXPAND
Courtesy of III Points

Sunday, October 9

Mind Melt
2:15 p.m. Bad Wave
3:05 p.m. Brika
4:00 p.m. Helado Negro
4:50 p.m. Dawn of Midi
5:50 p.m. Jessy Lanza 
7:15 p.m. M83
9:15 p.m. Flight Facilities 
10:30 p.m. Jacques Greene 

Isotropic
2:00 p.m. Jun-Ill
2:45 p.m. Nuri
3:30 p.m. Austin Paul
4:00 p.m. Nick Leon
5:00 Telescope Thieves
6:00 p.m. DZA
7:00 p.m. Craze
8:00 p.m. The Whooligan 
9:00 p.m. Joe Kay
10:00 p.m. ESTA.
11:00 p.m. Cam'ron

Main Frame
2:30 p.m. Vnusamr
3:20 p.m. Laakes 
4:05 p.m. Blkkmorris
5:00 p.m. Loft305 & Ruben Slikk
5:45 p.m. Poshtronaut & Poshgod AKA Freebase 
6:45 p.m. Denzel Curry
7:45 p.m. Early Sweatshirt
9:00 p.m. Flying Lotus (DJ) 
10:10 p.m. Andy Stott 
11:30 p.m. Pantha Du Prince 
1:00 a.m. DJ Koze

Sector 3
2:00 p.m. Keen One
2:30 p.m. Denudes 
3:20 p.m. Mo'Booty
4:10 p.m. Similar Prisoners 
4:40 Mr. Jolt 
5:20 p.m. The Hongs
6:10 p.m. SunGhosts 
7:00 p.m. Tremends
7:30 p.m. LoLo
8:10 p.m. Wastelands 
9:00 p.m. Holly Hunt
9:50 p.m. Heavy Drag
10:40 p.m. Modernage 
11:10 p.m. YNOT
11:50 p.m. Problem Kids
12:20 a.m. Sean Bang
1:00 a.m. Nike JAvan
1:40 a.m. Heron
2:20 a.m. Bedside 

Door IV
2:00 p.m. Adam Brien
3:00 p.m. Uchi (Live)
4:00 p.m. Erhan Ozkaya
5:00 p.m. Arremer Jack 
6:00 p.m. Sean Drake
7:00 p.m. Michelle Leshem
8:00 p.m. Patrick Walsh 
9:30 p.m. Terence Tabeau
11:00 p.m. Diego Andres
12:30 a.m. Will Renuart

Sunset @ Noon
2:00 p.m. True Vine 
3:00 p.m. Cog Nomen
3:30 p.m. True Vine
4:30 p.m. Jean Jacket 
5:00 p.m. Parrot Jungle 95
6:00 p.m. Dim Past
6:30 p.m. Byrdipop
7:30 p.m. Oxnylia
8:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)
9:00 p.m. DSAN
10:00 p.m. Brett Love 
11:00 p.m. Afrobeta 

III Points. October 7 through 9 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $150 via iiipoints.com. III Points 3-Day Foresight Passes cost $245 to $305 plus fees via iiipoints.com

Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

