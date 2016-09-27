III Points Announces 2016 Set Times

Your III Points set times have arrived. Photo by Karli Evans

III Points is only ten days away, and if the layers of lineup additions, a dope local compilation, and intergalactic art installations aren't enough to get you excited, here's another little appetizer: the set times.

Your musical cheat sheets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have arrived, and, boy, do you have options.

There will be six stages churning out live performances and DJ sets (one more than last year). Friday will start strong with LCD Soundsystem taking the Mind Melt Stage at 11:15 p.m., right after a set by Arthur Baker.

Saturday will see closing sets from big names such as Thee Oh Sees, Thievery Corporation, and Black Coffee. And if you're not firmly planted at the Main Frame Stage Sunday for the Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, and Flying Lotus triple-header, then we can't be friends.

Check it out below and start planning your III Points experience.

Friday, October 7

Mind Melt Stage

5:00 p.m. Gran Moxy

5:45 p.m. Dereboter

6:30 p.m. Will Buck

7:30 p.m. David Marston (Live)

8:30 p.m. Museum of Love

9:30 p.m. Benoit & Sergio (Live)

10:30 p.m. Arthur Baker

11:15 p.m. LCD Soundsystem

Isoptropic

5:00p.m. Nii Tei

6:00 p.m. Atomyard

6:45 p.m. Patrick M

7:45 p.m. Lemurian

8:30 p.m. Jeremy Ismael

9:30 p.m. Viken Arman

10:30 p.m. Behrouz

11:45 p.m. Satori

1:00 a.m. Bedouin

Main Frame

5:00 p.m. Mr. Alexis

5:45 p.m. Ronny J

6:30 p.m. Indigochildrick

7:20 p.m. Vince Staples

8:40 p.m. Machinedrum (Live)

10:00 p.m. Oneohtrix Point Never

11:15 p.m. Kink (Live)

12:30 a.m. Danny Daze

2:00 a.m. Dixon

Sector 3 Stage

5:00 p.m. Aaron Lebos Reality

5:30 p.m. Carli Nicholas

6:00 p.m. The State Of

6:30 p.m. Nala

7:15 p.m. John Hancock III

7:45 p.m. Jport

8:30 p.m. Fudakochi

9:00 p.m. Ltenght

10:30 p.m. Twelve'len

1:00 a.m. Chrome Sparks (Live)

2:20 a.m. Sophie

Door IV

5:00 p.m. M.O.N.R.O.E.

6:30 p.m. Julio Victoria

8:00 p.m. Ms Mada and Bakke

11:30 p.m. Thunderpony and Danyelino

Sunset @ Noon

5:00 p.m. Mystvries

5:30 p.m. OLY

6:00 p.m. Eons

6:30 p.m. Kunal

7:30 p.m. Bluejay

8:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)

9:00 p.m. Millionyoung

9:45 p.m. Gooddroid

10:45 p.m. Rat Bastard

11:15 p.m. Phaxas

12:15 p.m. Otto Von Schirach

1:00 a.m. Tocayo

2:00 a.m. Anshaw Black

Saturday, October 8

Mind Melt

5:00 p.m. Erick Paredes

5:45 p.m. T W Y N

6:30 p.m. Steven A. Clark

7:15 p.m. Deaf Poets

8:15 p.m. DIIV

9:40 p.m. Junior Boys

10:40 p.m. Le Spam

11:15 p.m. Thievery Corporation

Isotropic

5:00 p.m. Ella Romand

5:45 p.m. Samihe

6:30 p.m. Baez

7:15 p.m. Ennio Skoto

8:00 p.m. Dude Skywalker

9:00 p.m. Amtrac

10:00 p.m. Leon Vynehall

11:30 p.m. DJ Tennis

1:00 a.m. Ben UFO

Main Frame

5:00 p.m. Kaixen

5:45 p.m. SNDNGCHLLZ

6:30 p.m. Poorgrrrl

7:15 p.m. Little Simz

8:10 p.m. Method Man & Redman

9:25 p.m. Lapalux

10:45 p.m. Ta-Ku (Live)

12:00 a.m. Maya Jane Coles

1:30 a.m. Dusky

3:00 a.m. Black Coffee

Sector 3

5:00 p.m. Copan

5:30 p.m. Grumps

6:15 p.m. Viniloversus

6:45 p.m. Mikey Ramirez

7:30 p.m. Beach Day

8:00 p.m. Benton

8:45 p.m. Grey 8s

9:15 p.m. Kumi

10:00 p.m. Killmama

10:30 p.m. Senf & Madrigal

11:15 p.m. Plastic Pinks

11:45 p.m. Mr. Brown

1:00 a.m. Thee Oh Sees

Door IV

5:00 p.m. Puma & Harry

6:00 p.m. Artime

7:00 p.m. Eveava

8:00 p.m. Santiago Caballero

9:00 p.m. Jesse Perez

10:00 p.m. JBZ

11:00 p.m. Lazaro Casanova

12:00 a.m. NSR

1:30 a.m. Ascendants

2:15 a.m. Durante

Sunset @ Noon

5:00 p.m. Topher and Sex Ed

6:00 p.m. Komakozie

6:30 p.m. Lautlos

7: 30 p.m. Virgo

8:00 p.m. Twelve Tales

9:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)

10:00 p.m. Illsnafu

11:00 p.m. Laura (of Miami)

12:00 a.m. Tony Disco

1:00 a.m. Maure

2:00 a.m. Foreign Language

Sunday, October 9

Mind Melt

2:15 p.m. Bad Wave

3:05 p.m. Brika

4:00 p.m. Helado Negro

4:50 p.m. Dawn of Midi

5:50 p.m. Jessy Lanza

7:15 p.m. M83

9:15 p.m. Flight Facilities

10:30 p.m. Jacques Greene

Isotropic

2:00 p.m. Jun-Ill

2:45 p.m. Nuri

3:30 p.m. Austin Paul

4:00 p.m. Nick Leon

5:00 Telescope Thieves

6:00 p.m. DZA

7:00 p.m. Craze

8:00 p.m. The Whooligan

9:00 p.m. Joe Kay

10:00 p.m. ESTA.

11:00 p.m. Cam'ron

Main Frame

2:30 p.m. Vnusamr

3:20 p.m. Laakes

4:05 p.m. Blkkmorris

5:00 p.m. Loft305 & Ruben Slikk

5:45 p.m. Poshtronaut & Poshgod AKA Freebase

6:45 p.m. Denzel Curry

7:45 p.m. Early Sweatshirt

9:00 p.m. Flying Lotus (DJ)

10:10 p.m. Andy Stott

11:30 p.m. Pantha Du Prince

1:00 a.m. DJ Koze

Sector 3

2:00 p.m. Keen One

2:30 p.m. Denudes

3:20 p.m. Mo'Booty

4:10 p.m. Similar Prisoners

4:40 Mr. Jolt

5:20 p.m. The Hongs

6:10 p.m. SunGhosts

7:00 p.m. Tremends

7:30 p.m. LoLo

8:10 p.m. Wastelands

9:00 p.m. Holly Hunt

9:50 p.m. Heavy Drag

10:40 p.m. Modernage

11:10 p.m. YNOT

11:50 p.m. Problem Kids

12:20 a.m. Sean Bang

1:00 a.m. Nike JAvan

1:40 a.m. Heron

2:20 a.m. Bedside

Door IV

2:00 p.m. Adam Brien

3:00 p.m. Uchi (Live)

4:00 p.m. Erhan Ozkaya

5:00 p.m. Arremer Jack

6:00 p.m. Sean Drake

7:00 p.m. Michelle Leshem

8:00 p.m. Patrick Walsh

9:30 p.m. Terence Tabeau

11:00 p.m. Diego Andres

12:30 a.m. Will Renuart

Sunset @ Noon

2:00 p.m. True Vine

3:00 p.m. Cog Nomen

3:30 p.m. True Vine

4:30 p.m. Jean Jacket

5:00 p.m. Parrot Jungle 95

6:00 p.m. Dim Past

6:30 p.m. Byrdipop

7:30 p.m. Oxnylia

8:00 p.m. HaIIIleen (Performance Art)

9:00 p.m. DSAN

10:00 p.m. Brett Love

11:00 p.m. Afrobeta

III Points. October 7 through 9 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $150 via iiipoints.com. III Points 3-Day Foresight Passes cost $245 to $305 plus fees via iiipoints.com.

