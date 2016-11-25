III Points and More Offering Black Friday Specials on Art Basel Concert Tickets

EXPAND Pulling out credit card in three, two... Photo by Alex Markow

Are you currently outside Walmart dressing grandma in hockey pads and showing her the proper way to use a machete?

Let us offer a decidedly more chill Black Friday experience.

If you're planning to Basel on a budget next week, there are some good Black Friday party sales for you to take advantage of today from the comfort of your own computer. Supermarket Creative is offering an insanely sweet deal on not one, but two dope parties.

You can score some dirt-cheap tickets to next Saturday's (December 3) All Day I Dream and Sunday's (December 4) Where Are My Keys. Both parties are happening in the same "secret island" location, and — today only — a two-day pass can be purchased for $30 plus fees via residentadvisor.net (as opposed to the $60 to $80 the passes will cost next week). The lineup of both parties will include folks like Lee Burridge, Moodymann, Gorje Hewek, and many more. The deal lasts for only the first 100 people, so why haven't you pulled out your credit card yet?

But that's not all, folks. III Points is also offering 20% off all its Art Basel concerts today and today only. Just use the discount code GRAVY MATTERS and enjoy discounted tickets to James Blake, Todd Terje, Young Thug, Mount Kimbie, and so many more.

Basel is sneaking up quicker than your aunt's questionable casserole you ate out of kindness last night, so don't delay — take advantage of these deals while they last. Some of these shows very well might sell out.

