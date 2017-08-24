III Points Adds Perfume Genius, Mark Ronson, and Others to 2017 Lineup

With Gorillaz, the XX, Nicolas Jaar, and Richie Hawtin already on III Points' 2017 lineup, you'd think the festival would be done adding big names.
Well, you'd be wrong.
Festival organizers have announced Swedish producer Jonas Rathsman, German multi-instrumentalist Monolink, British indie-rock outfit Pumarosa, and Colombian DJ Julio Victoria will also perform. But the biggest addition is arguably indie-pop act Perfume Genius, who grabs inspiration from R&B, krautrock, and everything in between and completely makes it his own. His latest album, No Shape, was released to critical acclaim earlier this year.
That's not all. Producer Mark Ronson — the man behind your mom's favorite Bruno Mars-featured smash, "Uptown Funk" and producing hits for acts such as Adele, Lady Gaga, and Amy Winehouse — will team up with Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker for a DJ set during the festival. (Ronson and Parker previously worked together on Ronson's 2015 album, Uptown Special, and Lady Gaga's "Perfect Illusion," off her 2016 album, Joanne.)
The two have recently been traveling from festival to festival performing as DJ duo, including New York's Governors Ball, Corona Capital in Mexico, and Glastonbury across the pond. It's a rare treat that sometimes has Ronson and Parker debuting new material. At Governors Ball in June, they surprised festivalgoers with a new collaboration with SZA (who will perform in Miami October 7, a week before III Points).
Tickets are on sale for $190 for general admission and $345 for VIP.
III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $190 to $345 via iiipoints.com.
