III Points Adds Perfume Genius, Mark Ronson, and Others to 2017 Lineup

With Gorillaz, the XX, Nicolas Jaar, and Richie Hawtin already on III Points' 2017 lineup, you'd think the festival would be done adding big names.

Well, you'd be wrong.

Festival organizers have announced Swedish producer Jonas Rathsman, German multi-instrumentalist Monolink, British indie-rock outfit Pumarosa, and Colombian DJ Julio Victoria will also perform. But the biggest addition is arguably indie-pop act Perfume Genius, who grabs inspiration from R&B, krautrock, and everything in between and completely makes it his own. His latest album, No Shape, was released to critical acclaim earlier this year.

