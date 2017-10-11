III Points 2017 Activation and Event Schedule

Believe it or not, there's more to III Points than just the festival at Mana Wynwood. Whether it's starting your morning with the Daybreaker party at Space or learning about the history of Wynwood's graffiti culture, III Points hopes to take over your entire weekend.

Highlights include the return of the Booty Bass Bounce House, which is moving to Gramps this year and bringing along its infamous papaya-eating contest. There's also the panel How to Release and Promote Your Music, which will school local musicians on how to navigate the business of performing. And if you are looking to not sleep at all this weekend, Danny Daze will spin at Space in one of several official afterparties happening at venues across town.

Best of all, even if you aren't attending the festival at Mana, most of the satellite events are free.

Here's the full list of III Points activations happening this weekend:

Kuso Viewing. Directed by Flying Lotus and featuring music by Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Aphex Twin, and Akira Yamaoka, Kuso is the story of the bizarre, mutated survivors of Los Angeles' nightmarish earthquake who broadcast their stories on a makeshift network of discarded TV sets. 11 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12 via o-cinema.org.

III Points Kickoff Party. With Jon Bap. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketfly.com.

III Points Kickoff Party. With Ryan Elliott and Will Renuart. 10 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Admission is free before midnight, reduced admission for festival ticketholders after midnight; tickets cost $10 via residentadvisor.net.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

Daybreaker MIA Morning Masquerade. 6 to 9 a.m. Friday, October 13, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via daybreaker.com.



Airwaves: The Future of Radio. Miami's radio professionals and enthusiasts will gather to discuss the future of radio and how we discover and consume the music we love. 1 p.m. Friday, October 13, at Warby Parker, 15 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-605-1112; warbyparker.com. Admission is free.

RAW Project Walking Tour. The RAW Project supports arts programs in public schools by making over buildings with some of the world's most famous muralists and street artists. Founder Robert de los Rios guides a walking tour through their pilot project at Jose de Diego Middle School in Wynwood. 1 p.m. Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at Jose de Diego Middle School, 3100 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

How to Release and Promote Your Music, Presented by Raygun Agency and Too Much Love Magazine. This seminar aims to teach and inform independent musicians and bands the best practices on how to release and promote their music, as well as strategies, services, and programs they can take advantage of to create awareness of their music and successfully navigate the music business. 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, at the Collective Art Miami, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-702-0473; facebook.com/thecollectiveartmiami. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

I Love the Nightlife, Tales From the Magic City. This event will gather some of the most influential minds and personalities that put Miami nightlife on an international stage. A different generation of owners, promoters, movers, and shakers shares perspectives on the good, the bad, and the ugly in Miami clubland. 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 13, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.

Courtesy of Exile Books

Exile Books Fanzine Workshop. Fans and zinemakers unite to commemorate this epic array of musical talent through a communal old-school cut-and-paste session. Join the action to create your own zine dedicated to the sounds of our city's most immersive music, art, and technology event. All materials and art supplies provided. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Exile Books, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; exilebooks.com. Admission is free for ticketholders.



Project Earth Climate Panel. Miami is the epicenter of the effects of climate change. A discussion of awareness and actionable initiatives through technology will include speakers Nicolas Ibarguen of Project Earth and Xiangyang Zhou of University of Miami Engineering. 1 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at 01, 219 NW 20th St., Suite 104, Miami; learn01.io. Admission is free.

Freshly Pressed: The Wax Renaissance With SunPress Vinyl. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

The Crossover. With Jpatt (the Knocks) and NSR. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-602-5000; theplymouth.com. Admission is free.

Mars Home Planet Workshop. The open-source HP, Fusion, Nvidia, and Autodesk Mars Home Planet competition challenges entrants to design a city for a million people on Mars. This workshop will discuss creating a team and participating in designing a Martian city for a million people using NASA satellite data. Speakers include Julian Reyes, director of VR/AR for FMG Labs. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at 01, 219 NW 20th St., Suite 104, Miami; learn01.io. Admission is free.



(F)empower Panel, Art as Survival. The panel will reflect on what it means to be black, female, and alive in 2017 and beyond. Considering the dark present we live in — temperatures rising, our increasing dependence on technology, and our overall sociopolitical climate — can art provide us hope in surviving the future? 3 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-602-5000; theplymouth.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Booty Bass Bounce House Photo by Alex Markow

Booty Bass Bounce House. Three hours of nonstop Miami booty bass blasted with Kryogenifex and boasting free beer, pizza, and tequila. Brought to you by Mokibaby, Otto Von Schirach, and the Kryobot for the past four years. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Mars 2030 Music Panel. Recording the digital and orchestral components of Mars 2030 performed by the London Symphony. The intersection of interactive VR, science, and music will be at the core of the discussion. Speakers include Julio Reyes, composer at Art House Records, and Julian Reyes, director of VR/AR for FMG Labs. 3 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at 01, 219 NW 20th St., Suite 104, Miami; learn01.io. Admission is free.

NASA Hybrid Reality Lab 3D Typeface. Creating the 3D typeface for NASA's most advanced mixed-reality lab. Lucas Benarroch and Gonzalo Hergueta discuss their approach and development of one of the first VR-friendly 3D Logo typefaces. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at 01, 219 NW 20th St., Suite 104, Miami; learn01.io. Admission is free.

4:20 Yoga. A special edition of Club Space's weekly yoga gathering on its infamous terrace. 4:20 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Admission is free.

III Points Afterparty. With George Fitzgerald, Julio Victoria, and JBZ. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.

DJ Tennis Courtesy photo

III Points Afterparty. With DJ Tennis. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net; reduced admission for festival ticketholders before 1 a.m.

III Points Afterparty. With Danny Daze, John Talabot, Mike Servito, and others. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 14, Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via ticketfly.com.

Girls Can Spin Too. A free workshop that introduces girls to the art of DJing. In a city that thrives on party culture but has very few female DJs, our purpose is to empower girl music lovers by breaking down some of the barriers of entering this historically male-dominated field and providing them with the basics needed to learn and develop the craft. 1 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at the Plymouth Hotel, 336 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-602-5000; theplymouth.com. Admission is free.

Sunday Skool. With Dude Skywalker and NSR. 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Wynwood Graffiti 101. The tour is the missing chapter of story being told in Wynwood and about the neighborhood. The birth of a bright and bar filled community with its inception rooted in graffiti and organized graffiti by Primary Projects. In 2013 Israel "Reefa" Hernandez was killed by a police officer for doing graffiti in Miami Beach, the community of Wynwood since then hasn't stopped telling his story. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Wynwood Station, 2400 N. Miami Ave., 305-821-9484. Admission is free.

Something Else. With Roderic, Lemurian, and Manumat. 9 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Admission is TBD.

EXPAND Counter Corner Photo by Karli Evans

Counter Corner III Points Afterparty. With Goddollars and Zehno. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

III Points Afterparty. With Rüfüs Du Sol. 11 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via ticketfly.com.

