The countdown is on.EXPAND
The countdown is on.
Photo by Alex Markow

III Points 2017 Announces Festival Schedule and Single-Day Tickets

Douglas Markowitz | August 29, 2017 | 10:00am
AA

Shortly after adding a whole bunch of artists to its lineup already overstuffed with talent, III Points has announced a limited supply of single-day tickets. As of at 10 a.m. today, August 29, the festival is selling one-day passes for $99 plus tax.

So as to not leave one-day-pass seekers in the dark, the three-day music and arts event, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year, has also announced a daily schedule. If you want to see only Gorillaz' headlining set, pick up a Friday pass. If you're a quirky music fan who cares about only U.K. grime and Bay Area rappers, go for a Saturday ticket. Set times have yet to be announced for all acts. Regular three-day passes are still available for $190 and VIP Foresight passes for $345. All tickets can be purchased at iiipoints.com.

Check out the lineup, organized by performance date:

Gorillaz
Gorillaz
Courtesy photo

Friday, October 13

  • Gorillaz
  • Richie Hawtin (Close)
  • Arca & Jesse Kanda
  • Danny Brown
  • Thundercat
  • The Black Madonna
  • Kali Uchis
  • Madlib
  • Danny Daze
  • Barclay Crenshaw
  • Actress (Live)
  • Abra
  • King
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
  • Jonas Rathsman
  • Monolink (Live)
  • Will Buck
  • Perma Boy
  • Deaf Boys
  • Jeremy Israel
  • Byrdipop
  • Santiago Caballero
  • TWYN
  • Pirate Stereo
  • Artime
  • Brother Dan
  • Kumi
  • Seafoam Walls
  • Anshaw Black
  • Ascendants
  • Kike Roldan
  • Atom Yard
  • Bedside
  • Kora Noir
  • Nii Tei
  • YNOT
  • Leo Del Toro
  • Tremends
  • eveava
  • True Vine
  • KCM & Brien
  • Sam T. Richardsom
  • Unomas
  • Face/Off
  • Jaialai

Saturday, October 14

  • Nicolas Jaar
  • Kaytranada
  • Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
  • Skepta
  • Lil B
  • BadBadNotGood
  • Willow Smith
  • John Talabot
  • Hundred Waters
  • Mr Twin Sister
  • Kelsey Lu
  • Nico Stojan
  • Mild High Club
  • Yves Tumor
  • Oscar G
  • Jacuzzi Boys
  • Arthur Baker
  • Serpentwithfeet
  • Ricky Eat Acid
  • Nick Leon
  • Lazaro Casanova
  • Ms. Mada
  • Plastic Pinks
  • Virgo
  • Wastelands
  • Holly Hunt
  • Alpha 606
  • Skeleton Boy
  • Bakke
  • Dude Skywalker
  • Danyelino
  • Naufer
  • Thunderpony
  • Ennio Skoto
  • Wolf Story
  • Deroboter
  • Stryke
The xxEXPAND
The xx
Photo by Laura Coulson

Sunday, October 15

  • The xx
  • Bonobo (Live)
  • Rüfüs du Sol
  • Nicolas Jaar
  • Sohn
  • Daniel Avery
  • Jackmaster
  • Perfume Genius
  • Lane 8
  • Jacques Greene
  • Teklife ft. DJ Spinn & DJ Earl
  • Romare
  • Moscoman
  • Fort Romeau (Live)
  • Pumarosa
  • Twelve'Len
  • Lemurian
  • Poorgrrrl
  • Telescope Thieves
  • Paperwater
  • Will Renuart
  • Bear
  • Diego Andres
  • Pazmal
  • Sndngchllz
  • Terence Tabeau
  • Patrick Walsh
  • Get Face
  • Lautlos
  • Michelle Leshem
  • JBZ
  • Puma & Harry
  • DeeJay Ray
  • Sean Drake
  • Phantasman
  • Tidur
  • Mr. Alexis

III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $345 via iiipoints.com.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

