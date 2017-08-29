III Points 2017 Announces Festival Schedule and Single-Day Tickets

Shortly after adding a whole bunch of artists to its lineup already overstuffed with talent, III Points has announced a limited supply of single-day tickets. As of at 10 a.m. today, August 29, the festival is selling one-day passes for $99 plus tax.
So as to not leave one-day-pass seekers in the dark, the three-day music and arts event, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year, has also announced a daily schedule. If you want to see only Gorillaz' headlining set, pick up a Friday pass. If you're a quirky music fan who cares about only U.K. grime and Bay Area rappers, go for a Saturday ticket. Set times have yet to be announced for all acts. Regular three-day passes are still available for $190 and VIP Foresight passes for $345. All tickets can be purchased at iiipoints.com.
Check out the lineup, organized by performance date:
Gorillaz
Friday, October 13
- Gorillaz
- Richie Hawtin (Close)
- Arca & Jesse Kanda
- Danny Brown
- Thundercat
- The Black Madonna
- Kali Uchis
- Madlib
- Danny Daze
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Actress (Live)
- Abra
- King
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
- Jonas Rathsman
- Monolink (Live)
- Will Buck
- Perma Boy
- Deaf Boys
- Jeremy Israel
- Byrdipop
- Santiago Caballero
- TWYN
- Pirate Stereo
- Artime
- Brother Dan
- Kumi
- Seafoam Walls
- Anshaw Black
- Ascendants
- Kike Roldan
- Atom Yard
- Bedside
- Kora Noir
- Nii Tei
- YNOT
- Leo Del Toro
- Tremends
- eveava
- True Vine
- KCM & Brien
- Sam T. Richardsom
- Unomas
- Face/Off
- Jaialai
Saturday, October 14
- Nicolas Jaar
- Kaytranada
- Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
- Skepta
- Lil B
- BadBadNotGood
- Willow Smith
- John Talabot
- Hundred Waters
- Mr Twin Sister
- Kelsey Lu
- Nico Stojan
- Mild High Club
- Yves Tumor
- Oscar G
- Jacuzzi Boys
- Arthur Baker
- Serpentwithfeet
- Ricky Eat Acid
- Nick Leon
- Lazaro Casanova
- Ms. Mada
- Plastic Pinks
- Virgo
- Wastelands
- Holly Hunt
- Alpha 606
- Skeleton Boy
- Bakke
- Dude Skywalker
- Danyelino
- Naufer
- Thunderpony
- Ennio Skoto
- Wolf Story
- Deroboter
- Stryke
The xx
Sunday, October 15
- The xx
- Bonobo (Live)
- Rüfüs du Sol
- Nicolas Jaar
- Sohn
- Daniel Avery
- Jackmaster
- Perfume Genius
- Lane 8
- Jacques Greene
- Teklife ft. DJ Spinn & DJ Earl
- Romare
- Moscoman
- Fort Romeau (Live)
- Pumarosa
- Twelve'Len
- Lemurian
- Poorgrrrl
- Telescope Thieves
- Paperwater
- Will Renuart
- Bear
- Diego Andres
- Pazmal
- Sndngchllz
- Terence Tabeau
- Patrick Walsh
- Get Face
- Lautlos
- Michelle Leshem
- JBZ
- Puma & Harry
- DeeJay Ray
- Sean Drake
- Phantasman
- Tidur
- Mr. Alexis
III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $345 via iiipoints.com.
