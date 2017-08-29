III Points 2017 Announces Festival Schedule and Single-Day Tickets

Shortly after adding a whole bunch of artists to its lineup already overstuffed with talent, III Points has announced a limited supply of single-day tickets. As of at 10 a.m. today, August 29, the festival is selling one-day passes for $99 plus tax.

So as to not leave one-day-pass seekers in the dark, the three-day music and arts event, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year, has also announced a daily schedule. If you want to see only Gorillaz' headlining set, pick up a Friday pass. If you're a quirky music fan who cares about only U.K. grime and Bay Area rappers, go for a Saturday ticket. Set times have yet to be announced for all acts. Regular three-day passes are still available for $190 and VIP Foresight passes for $345. All tickets can be purchased at iiipoints.com.

Check out the lineup, organized by performance date: