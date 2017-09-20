At III Points' Dither Stage, "There Is No Headliner"

With III Points 2017 less than a month away, clouds of excitement (hopefully none of the tropical cyclone-variety) are beginning to gather around the festival. You might think that, after the recent announcement of additional performers — Perfume Genius, Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker — that there wouldn't be any more big news from the III Points camp.

Well, you'd be wrong. Again.

Festival organizers have announced that a brand new concept stage called Dither will make its debut at III Points 2017. There aren't any big names attached — and that's the point.

Curated by local artist and musician Tara Long, AKA Poorgrrrl, the Dither stage will focus entirely on local acts. Well-known artistic entities such as Million Young and Borscht Corp. will perform alongside the best and brightest new commodities the scene has to offer. Squid Squad, Honorable Demons, Other Bodies, Cave of Swimmers, Lemon City Trio, and DJ Woozles are just a few of the performers you might see. Jolt Radio will livestream performances, and Internet Friends will host a Friday night party.

"There is no headliner," says III Points in its press release. "In a time of instant gratification and over-processed entertainment, Dither instead focuses on artistic cultivation by embracing experimentation and innovation over perfection and complacency."

In other words, by focusing on truly underground artists, III Points is making Dither a stage that you must see.

III Points also announced a flash sale for weekend passes. $133 gets you Saturday and Sunday general admission, plus entry to a Saturday after-party at Space. If you're willing to miss Gorillaz, Thundercat, Danny Brown, and more Friday performers, you can start enjoying Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Peep the lineup for the Diher stage below.

Courtesy of III Points

III Points 2017. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $190 to $345 via iiipoints.com.

