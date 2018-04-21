III Joints Review: Kung-Fu and Kush With RZA at the Anderson

Pop quiz, potshot: it's April 20th, 2018. There's smoke rising from above a stage in the parking lot of the Anderson bar on Miami's Upper East Side? Where is it coming from?

A. A smoke machine

B. A fire

C. All the people smoking that loud like it's legal

D. Both A and C

The answer, of course, is D, because last night, III Points held its annual 4/20 extravaganza, known creatively as III Joints. For one night only, from 4:20 p.m. to 4:20 a.m., they turned this tiny bar and its immediate environs into a bona-fide mini-festival dedicated to the joys of lighting up. Booths around the outside main stage (the "Reefer Theater") were hawking weed-themed merchandise, rolling papers, and even bongs and other paraphernalia. Adjacent to the stage, in the tropical "Cheech's Garden," dance music bumped courtesy of Dude Skywalker, Space Invaders Soundsystem, and other DJs. Inside the Anderson, "Chong's Hideout" hosted more chill, contemplative fare for those too toked-out for the party outside. With the lights down, the room was fabulously atmospheric, taking advantage of the bar's Eighties-inspired decor and beats from the likes of Nick León, GET FACE, Nicolas G. Padilla, and others.

The headliner tonight would have been Earl Sweatshirt, the former Odd Future rapper who was quite blunt in his need of weed on his album I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside. Unfortunately, he wasn't there. The reasons for his cancellation were not given, and it's hard not to think that the bill lost something when he went. At the very least, the mainstage still paid host to DJ Earl, the expert-level Chicago footwork DJ, as well as Suzi Analogue, the hardware-heavy New York hip-hop producer.

And of course, there was the second headliner: RZA, of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, DJing along with The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, the low-budget Hong Kong picture that inspired the martial arts-themed hip-hop group over 20 years ago, giving it a live soundtrack made of his own beats. He matched Wu-Tang tracks and instrumentals with the appropriate scenes, chopping and skipping them in the right places to intensify particular moments. Where no pre-existing song would fit, he built the beats live with a synth and drum machine. Occasionally, he placed himself into the show, rapping "Try harder, try harder" during a training montage or egging on characters that are about to fight. Sometimes, he and fellow Wu-Tang member Masta Killa even stepped in front of the screen to rap their verses.

To be perfectly honest, this was a terrible way to watch a film. I could barely see the screen over the crowd. The dialogue, which is poorly dubbed into English, was often drowned out by the soundtrack, and RZA's rapping could be distracting. It made me wonder: Is the film the center of attention, or is it secondary to the soundtrack that's supposedly supplementing it?

Yet even with all this, it still kind of worked. Because this film was so highly influential on RZA, to the point that he's directed martial arts movies of his own, it's fascinating to see him remix it in this way. Somehow, the hard beats suit the brutal battles of the Shaolin monks and warriors better than the original score would on its own. They amplify the action and the mysterious quality of the film. It may be hard to follow the plot with the soundtrack, but it also wouldn't be the same without it. It’s the epitome of the remix culture that RZA shouted out near the end of his time that he feels this is an essential facet of America. “You never know what culture is going to inspire you,” he said.

That inspiring mix was well on display in the show-goers. Only a select few within the crowd fit the traditional stoner image: once in a while you see a bearded, dreadlocked gentleman in cargo shorts and a Bob Marley t-shirt or a tall, long-haired, hippie-looking guy draped in robes like a Buddhist monk. But for the most part, these people were young, stylish, multi-ethnic, and quite mellow thanks to the weed. They could be anyone, and they make the case that cannabis culture has become normal, cool, and hardly controversial. Know how I could really tell? The cops were outside on their phones. Weed is now just another knot in the fabric of American life, one whose illegality is archaic, and III Joints has proven it.