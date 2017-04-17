Iggy Pop Releases "Asshole Blues" on Jacuzzi Boys' Mag Mag Label

menu

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 8:35 a.m.
By Celia Almeida
Iggy Pop's latest single is out on Jacuzzi Boys' Mag Mag label.
Ian Witlen
Hometown heroes Jacuzzi Boys will release Iggy Pop's latest song, "Asshole Blues," April 21 on flexi disc via their Mag Mag label. The rugged, 1930s-throwback track premiered on Rolling Stone's website over the weekend.

The punk godfather befriended the band a few years ago and even asked the boys to open for him last year at the Fillmore stop of his Post Pop Depression tour. "Iggy Pop was our hero. We wouldn't exist without him," bassist Danny Gonzales told New Times at the time.

Their friendship has evolved to collaboration in the form of the flexi disc, which is available now for preorder.

Gonzales tells New Times the idea to release an Iggy Pop track came about in 2015. "It was basically right around the time we decided we'd start putting out our own stuff," he says. "We knew first and foremost that Mag Mag would be a home for us, but releasing other stuff was always part of the plan."

Asked about the band's feelings on releasing a track from one of their heroes, Gonzales beams, "It's as special as anyone could imagine. His music has been a part of my life for a very long time, and I never in a million years would have thought that I'd be involved in releasing new music from him. It's a trip. And 'Asshole Blues' is just killer. We couldn't be happier."

Listen to "Asshole Blues" below:

