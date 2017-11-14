Ice Cream Thursdays, a Unique Ladies' Night, Celebrates Three Years

For the past three years, Miamians with a late-night sweet tooth have been getting their ice-cream fix in a little place tucked next to a highway overpass.

Ice Cream Thursdays at Sidebar Miami, not far from the I-95- Eighth Street interchange, is one of those places for folks in the know. Pancho De Pablo, AKA DJ Manuvers , the man behind gatherings such as the Love Below Party at the Electric Pickle on Tuesdays, had the idea to create a ladies' night with a sweet twist.

Doubling as a platform for feminine talent, Ice Cream Thursdays makes artistic women the hosts of the weekly event, presenting their brand, talent, or business to an audience that otherwise might not know them. So far, they've hosted food fairs, zine fairs, thrift events, and even breast cancer awareness nights. Each host receives a free bottle of Prosecco and $50 for participating.