Ibeyi, Twin Afro-Cuban Music Goddesses, to Return to North Beach Bandshell

If you couldn't snag a ticket to Ibeyi's sold-out show last year, you're in luck. The twin sisters will bring their Afro-Cuban-inspired sound back to Miami Beach.

The Rhythm Foundation announced this morning that Ibeyi will play the North Beach Bandshell October 28. Tickets will cost $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show. But considering that the pair's last Bandshell performance sold out, you might want to get your tickets early.

Ibeyi, the duo of 22-year-old French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, debuted in just 2015. But the pair has already racked up accolades around the globe. Their self-titled album earned raves from Pitchfork, NPR, and others. And last year, the two were busy making music for Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, opening a Chanel fashion show in Cuba, and, oh yeah, appearing in Beyoncé's Lemonade.

The last time Ibeyi took over the North Beach Bandshell, the experience was essentially spiritual. Performing against the backdrop of waves crashing on the beach, the sisters belted out songs in English and Yoruba, from originals such as "Yanira," an ode to their deceased sister, to a cover of Jay Electronica's "Better in Tune." Afterward, New Times said of the performance: "This was not just a concert — this was a soul cleanse."

Better act fast if you want to see this show. A lot of souls in this town are in need of cleansing.

Ibeyi. Saturday, October 28, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; rhythmfoundation.com. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Spotify presale begins July 12 at 10 a.m.; tickets go on sale to the general public July 14 at 10 a.m.

