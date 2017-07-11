menu

Ibeyi, Twin Afro-Cuban Music Goddesses, to Return to North Beach Bandshell

Ibeyi, Twin Afro-Cuban Music Goddesses, to Return to North Beach Bandshell

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Ibeyi
Ibeyi
Amber Mahoney / Courtesy of Rhythm Foundation
If you couldn't snag a ticket to Ibeyi's sold-out show last year, you're in luck. The twin sisters will bring their Afro-Cuban-inspired sound back to Miami Beach.

The Rhythm Foundation announced this morning that Ibeyi will play the North Beach Bandshell October 28. Tickets will cost $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show. But considering that the pair's last Bandshell performance sold out, you might want to get your tickets early.

Ibeyi, the duo of 22-year-old French-Cuban twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, debuted in just 2015. But the pair has already racked up accolades around the globe. Their self-titled album earned raves from Pitchfork, NPR, and others. And last year, the two were busy making music for Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, opening a Chanel fashion show in Cuba, and, oh yeah, appearing in Beyoncé's Lemonade.

The last time Ibeyi took over the North Beach Bandshell, the experience was essentially spiritual. Performing against the backdrop of waves crashing on the beach, the sisters belted out songs in English and Yoruba, from originals such as "Yanira," an ode to their deceased sister, to a cover of Jay Electronica's "Better in Tune." Afterward, New Times said of the performance: "This was not just a concert — this was a soul cleanse."

Better act fast if you want to see this show. A lot of souls in this town are in need of cleansing.

Ibeyi. Saturday, October 28, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; rhythmfoundation.com. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Spotify presale begins July 12 at 10 a.m.; tickets go on sale to the general public July 14 at 10 a.m.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
North Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-672-5202

www.northbeachbandshell.com

