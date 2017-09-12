 


Markus Schulz's Coldharbour studio in Pembroke Pines.EXPAND
Photo by Tim Grube

Irma Looters Burglarized Markus Schulz's Studio in Pembroke Pines

Elvis Anderson | September 12, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Sneakers weren't the only items on looter's minds: Some post-Irma burglars went after DJ equipment too. Markus Schulz’s Pembroke Pines recording studio was burglarized late yesterday or early this morning. Schulz is a Miami-based DJ, producer, and owner of Coldharbour Recordings. He was touring in Argentina when the incident occurred.

New Times spoke with Coldharbour Recordings artist Tim Grube. “I stopped by the studio earlier today to check things out. When I saw the broken door window, I assumed it was from flying debris, but then noticed the door was unlocked. They took a 46-inch flat-screen TV, two Pioneer controllers, the security cameras, and they also took Markus’ Pioneer gold mixer he received for winning America's Best DJ a few years ago."

The gold mixer was functional and one-of-a-kind. "Unfortunately, the power was out so the alarm didn’t go off and the cameras weren’t rolling,” he says.

Markus Schulz released a statement on his Facebook page: “The equipment can of course be replaced, but something which was cherished with prestige, pride, and sentimental value cannot. Knowing that returning home and no longer being able to look at something as special as this residing in the studio makes me incredibly sad. I cannot understand that in a time where lives are at risk, being lost, and housing being destroyed, that there are people out there with this kind of mindset.”

Under his Dakota moniker as part of his the Nine Skies project, Schulz released his third single, "In Search of Something Better," on August 28.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or who sees a DJ (not named Markus Schulz) playing on a Pioneer gold mixer, please call the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

 
Elvis Anderson has been a devout Kraftwerk fan since the fifth grade. His favorite dance-floor move is the somersault. He serves on the board of the Woody Foundation, a Miami-based not-for-profit organization that improves the lives of those living with paralysis.

