Irma Looters Burglarized Markus Schulz's Studio in Pembroke Pines

Sneakers weren't the only items on looter's minds: Some post-Irma burglars went after DJ equipment too. Markus Schulz’s Pembroke Pines recording studio was burglarized late yesterday or early this morning. Schulz is a Miami-based DJ, producer, and owner of Coldharbour Recordings. He was touring in Argentina when the incident occurred.
New Times spoke with Coldharbour Recordings artist Tim Grube. “I stopped by the studio earlier today to check things out. When I saw the broken door window, I assumed it was from flying debris, but then noticed the door was unlocked. They took a 46-inch flat-screen TV, two Pioneer controllers, the security cameras, and they also took Markus’ Pioneer gold mixer he received for winning America's Best DJ a few years ago."
The gold mixer was functional and one-of-a-kind. "Unfortunately, the power was out so the alarm didn’t go off and the cameras weren’t rolling,” he says.
Markus Schulz released a statement on his Facebook page: “The equipment
Under his Dakota moniker as part of his the Nine Skies project, Schulz released his third single, "In Search of Something Better," on August 28.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or who sees a DJ (not named Markus Schulz) playing on a Pioneer gold mixer, please call the Pembroke Pines Police Department.
