Irma Looters Burglarized Markus Schulz's Studio in Pembroke Pines

Sneakers weren't the only items on looter's minds: Some post-Irma burglars went after DJ equipment too. Markus Schulz’s Pembroke Pines recording studio was burglarized late yesterday or early this morning. Schulz is a Miami-based DJ, producer, and owner of Coldharbour Recordings. He was touring in Argentina when the incident occurred.

New Times spoke with Coldharbour Recordings artist Tim Grube. “I stopped by the studio earlier today to check things out. When I saw the broken door window, I assumed it was from flying debris, but then noticed the door was unlocked. They took a 46-inch flat-screen TV, two Pioneer controllers, the security cameras, and they also took Markus’ Pioneer gold mixer he received for winning America's Best DJ a few years ago."