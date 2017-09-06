Hurricane Irma Miami Concert Cancellations

Hurricane Irma, the strongest storm ever to barrel across the Atlantic Ocean, is projected to roll into Miami starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. You're probably getting ready. If not, you should be.
But hey, you say, what about my weekend plans? Is that concert I planned on attending is still going on? Well, here's a list of concerts we've confirmed will be cancelled due to the storm, along with separate lists of those that have been postponed or are — at least for now — still scheduled to take place. We will update this list as we get more information. In the interim, keep an eye on miaminewtimes.com for storm updates.
Cancelled:
Wednesday, September 6
Kevin Maines and the Volts: 8:30 p.m., The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, September 7
Martyn Wylde: 9 p.m., Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Friday, September 8
Joel Zoss: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Manfredas: With Terence Tabeau and Patrick Walsh, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Miami Paradise: With Triangles, Voila Snow, Coffintexts, Tama Gucci, and more., 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Saturday, September 9
Osunlade: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
The Three Jacks: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Postponed:
Friday, September 8
Bryan Adams: Get Up! Tour 2017: 8 p.m., Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Andres Cepeda: 8 p.m., The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. Postponed until September 30.
Still Going On:
Wednesday, September 6
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Modest Mouse: With Mass Gothic, 8 p.m., $46.50, fillmoremb.com. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com
Tony Bennett: 8 p.m., $50-$150. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org. 8 p.m., $50-$150. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!