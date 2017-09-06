Hurricane Irma Miami Concert Cancellations

Hurricane Irma, the strongest storm ever to barrel across the Atlantic Ocean, is projected to roll into Miami starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. You're probably getting ready. If not, you should be.

But hey, you say, what about my weekend plans? Is that concert I planned on attending is still going on? Well, here's a list of concerts we've confirmed will be cancelled due to the storm, along with separate lists of those that have been postponed or are — at least for now — still scheduled to take place. We will update this list as we get more information. In the interim, keep an eye on miaminewtimes.com for storm updates.

