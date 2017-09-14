Five Hurricane Irma Benefit Parties in Miami This Week

Miami might have been spared the worst of Hurricane Irma, but many other areas weren't so lucky. St. Maarten, the British and U.S. Virgin Island, Barbuda, Cuba, and the Florida Keys have all been impacted greatly by Irma, which was one of the longest lasting category 5 storms on record and among the strongest cyclones to ever make landfall.

So while you count your blessings, perhaps take some time to help out those who fared worse. Thankfully, Miami's nightlife scene has stepped up to lead the push for donations for Irma victims. So if you're lucky enough to be able to party this weekend, perhaps choose a place that's also looking to help those in need.