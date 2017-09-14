Five Hurricane Irma Benefit Parties in Miami This Week

Miami might have been spared the worst of Hurricane Irma, but many other areas weren't so lucky. St. Maarten, the British and U.S. Virgin Island, Barbuda, Cuba, and the Florida Keys have all been impacted greatly by Irma, which was one of the longest lasting category 5 storms on record and among the strongest cyclones to ever make landfall.
So while you count your blessings, perhaps take some time to help out those who fared worse. Thankfully, Miami's nightlife scene has stepped up to lead the push for donations for Irma victims. So if you're lucky enough to be able to party this weekend, perhaps choose a place that's also looking to help those in need.
All Together Now. Wynwood dance music factory Electric Pickle is inviting everyone to flex the dance muscles that have been getting rusty. The party will also donate all proceeds to the American Red Cross. With Colangelo, Harry, Jeremy Ismael, Michael Briscoe, and more. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, September 14, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Free admission.
Rey & Kjavik and Jacob Groening. South Beach's mini-dance emporium Do Not Sit on the Furniture is so happy locals survived Irma that it's offering free admission to residents all weekend. On Friday, September 15, Germany DJ-producer Rey & Kjavik will be on the decks, while Saturday, September 16, expect deep house sounds by Jacob Groening. The club will also be conducting a Hurricane Irma volunteer drive and collecting money for the Women's Fund of Miami-Dade. 10 p.m. Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Free for local residents with valid Florida ID.
Counter Corner Blackout Party. A little wind and rain can't keep a good queen down. The drag queens of Counter Corner are hoping to lift the city's spirits after a grueling week leading up to Irma and its aftermath. Juleisy y Karla will be hosting along with Miami's most creative queens, who will be asking guest to donate whatever they can at the door to help out locals affected by irma. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Free admission.
Space Mode. Touted as an after-party for the Depeche Mode concert, the event features Virgo, Smurphio, Otto Von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, and more on the bill. The party has also pledge to donate its profits for Florida Disaster Relief, which helps the victims of hurricanes and tornadoes in the state. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, September 15, at Armando Records, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-450-2260; armandorecords.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.
Rooftop Relief. Filling Station Loft's always-free Rooftop Unplugged Series is asking attendees to next week's edition with Brendan O'Hara to donate much-needed items for Irma victims in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean. Items in need include nonperishable foods, toiletries, diapers, cleaning products, flashlights, batteries, and more. With Brendan O'Hara. Thursday, September 21, at Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-901-5900; fillingstationlofts.com. Free admission.
