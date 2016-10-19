How Twelve'Len Became a Solo Act — and One of Miami's Most Promising Musicians
|
Photo by Fernando Fonseca
As Spongebob once told our generation in his gloriously nasally voice: "'F' is for friends who do stuff together."
Friends help you make music, let you stay over when your parents kick you
But the word "friends" has a more complicated connotation for Miami singer
Last year Twelve’Len was a band, or at least marketed as such.
“The band idea was working because of the state of
|
Photo by Cristian Rivera
And then Fogarty moved to Los Angeles, California. He said he'd be back, but eventually found a home in his new city. Falco, the drummer, soon left too, his interests leading him to new ventures.
“I realized that everyone has their own dreams and you can’t rely on them all the time," Joseph says now. "People have their own jobs and people have attachments; they aren’t obligated to work with me.”
But what originally felt like scary uncharted territory, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. As soon as the band started to deteriorate, Joseph found his true voice as a solo act, quickly becoming the breath of fresh air the Miami music scene needed. He started gaining traction once his new music was released and began the rebranding of
He booked shows and the blogs started calling. The Fader offered him up as a temporary antidote to Frank Ocean's delayed album release. Suddenly, the solo path didn't look too shabby.
Upcoming Events
-
Bethel Music
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 7:00pm
-
The New Mastersounds
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 8:00pm
-
O.A.R. - You Pick the Set Tour Florida
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
-
Eden
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 7:30pm
-
Danny Rivera & Chucho Avellanet "Tour Coincidencias"
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 8:00pm
For his next project — what would eventually become his latest album, Fri(end)s — he hit up Broward County's Nick León and Miami's Telescope Thieves. The album showcased Joseph's new sound, a mix of soft rock, soul, and R&B. “This is the project that will change my life,” he says. And this project did indeed change his life. It led to various offers from record labels, a new manager, and a press team. His old bandmate Zach Fogarty even contributed to the production because, you know, true friendship lasts forever.
The album is available now via Soundcloud.
The 12-track album taught him a lot. And, not surprisingly, a lot about friendship. “Being loving, proactive, giving, and overly-concerned makes you a good friend,” he says now. It’s those qualities he tried to pour into the album. “Fri(end)s is a mix between of all my past projects with an emphasis on R&B,” Joseph says. With features from JK the Reaper, Savannah Cristina, and SandKastle — Joseph certainly hasn't given up on collaboration. But this is his show now. Ultimately, friends will only take him so far.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Trivium
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 6:30pm
-
O.A.R. - You Pick The Set Tour
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 7:30pm
-
Celtic Thunder Legacy
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 8:00pm
-
Nestor Torres: "Charanga Cubana"
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!