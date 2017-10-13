How I Learned to Love Insane Clown Posse and the Juggalo Family

There may be no band more famous but less heard than Insane Clown Posse. If you're even slightly culturally aware as an American in 2017, chances are you know of ICP, even if it's just as “that band with the clown makeup and fans who paint their faces too. What are they called? Juggalos?”

Yes, those fans are Juggalos, but ICP is more than a band. It's a movement, a way of life, and, in many ways, an idea whose time has come. During the duo's checkered 20-year career, it has morphed from a jocular horror-core concept to one of underground music's strangest and most powerful entities, and we could all learn a lot from the Dark Carnival crew.

I was introduced to the happy-go-fucky, hatchet-wielding psychos in 2000. I was about 11. My father is fascinated with the fringes of society, horror, and the slightly sinister. Scary movies were the norm, and scary things were worth exploring — within reason. The Columbine High School shooting stunned America like it had walked into a glass wall in a fun house. These were innocent days when public shootings weren't common, and schoolyard bullying wasn't cause for concern. The news reported that the shooters were fans of this clown-faced rap crew from Detroit. My dad had to investigate.