House of Creatives Returns for a Second Year With Groundbreaker Passes in Tow

Photo by Ian Witlen

Following an exciting debut that brought some much-needed post-election salve to Miami vis-a-vis the Flaming Lips and Crystal Castles, House of Creatives Music Festival will be returning to Miami on November 11 and 12 for a second weekend of quality tunes and sand-seeped toes.

Although the lineup for this year’s iteration will not be announced until Friday, August 4, House of Creatives has released a presale for eager Miamians. The Groundbreaker Pass, a 50 percent discount from the final general admission price, was announced last week, with prices at $69.81 a pop. With the assurance that the Groundbreaker passes will not be in supply for long, House of Creatives is encouraging prospective attendees to buy tickers sooner rather than later.

The festival’s organizers, Mishu, have been a veritable force in Miami music as of late. In addition to their initiatives under the House of Creatives moniker, they have also been hustling as a record label, promoting the likes of Pompeya and Hunters of the Alps to wider audiences.

As described to New Times in advance of last year’s festival, House of Creatives seeks to present an intimate alternative to other Miami music gatherings. By throwing the event at the Historic Virginia Key Beach and trading in conventionally hard floors or pavement for shifting sand, the festival has already differentiated itself from the competition.

Until we collectively learn what the festival holds in store for this year, last year’s diverse lineup and frenzied spectacle may hold a clue for what Miami music fans can look forward to in November.

House of Creatives Music Festival. November 12 and 11, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Groundbreaker passes available for $69.81 via seetickets.com.

