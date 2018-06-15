House of Creatives Returns to Virginia Key in November

Call it Miami's little festival that can and will: House of Creatives (HOC) has announced it will return for a third edition at Virginia Key Beach Park November 10 and 11.

Unlike major festivals such as Ultra or boutique experiences like III Points, HOC has used its diminutive size to its advantage, offering local music fans a manageable and relaxing festival experience. Last year's event presented a well-rounded lineup of 17 acts, including MGMT, Washed Out, Alt-J, and Metronomy. "Snags aside, this weekend was a solid showing for the nascent festival," New Times wrote about the 2017 edition.