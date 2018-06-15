House of Creatives Returns to Virginia Key in November

Call it Miami's little festival that can and will: House of Creatives (HOC) has announced it will return for a third edition at Virginia Key Beach Park November 10 and 11.
Unlike major festivals such as Ultra or boutique experiences like III Points, HOC has used its diminutive size to its advantage, offering local music fans a manageable and relaxing festival experience. Last year's event presented a well-rounded lineup of 17 acts, including MGMT, Washed Out, Alt-J, and Metronomy. "Snags aside, this weekend was a solid showing for the nascent festival," New Times wrote about the 2017 edition.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
So if you're the kind of music lover who hates what festivals have become — a savvy way for consumer brands to appeal to like-minded millennials — consider HOC the antidote to all the bullshit.
Organizers promise this year's festival will include "performances from international and regional artists, world-class production, gourmet food selections, local artisan vendors, and visual art installations for a fully immersive cultural experience."
No acts have been announced yet, but if you're already sold on the HOC experience, a limited number of two-day passes are now on sale: $60 for general admission and $120 for VIP. VIP passes include a special viewing area, premium bathrooms, and dedicated bars. There's a catch, though: The price will increase Sunday, June 17, at midnight, so you have to make a decision in the next 60 hours.
House of Creatives 2018. Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $60 to $120 via hocfest.com; ticket prices will increase Sunday, June 17, at midnight.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!