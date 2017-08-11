House of Creatives 2017 Lineup: MGMT, Alt-J, Metronomy, and Others

This year's House of Creatives Music Festival is chasing an island vibe.

Landing ashore between III Points in October and the chaos of Art Basel in December, the second-ever edition of House of Creatives, set for November 11 and 12, is heading south to the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. It's a change from last year's show at the North Beach Bandshell.

"This year the festival will take place at a new location, the beachfront meadow of the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park," festival organizer Eddy Perdomo says. "We love that the new location gives the feeling of a secluded tropical island offering with so much to indulge in: the music, the beach, and the beautiful scenery."

