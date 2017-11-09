House of Creatives 2017 Lineup and Set Times

It seems like III Points was just yesterday, but nearly a month has passed since Miami's last festival, and it's time to gear up for the next one. House of Creatives Music Festival is set to take place this weekend at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, and New Times has the full schedule. Use this to plan your schlep out to the island.
Of course, there'll be much more than bands playing (it is House of Creatives, after all). There will be a visual art installation from Subhaze Studio and tons of fashion and arts vendors, including Osole, the Wander Shop, and Kuriosity Boutique. Plus, chow down on fare from El Bagel, Doggystyle, Tacos & Tattoos, Burger Supreme, Açai & Fruits, Vice City Bean, and many other food purveyors.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Saturday, November 11
3:30 p.m., Richie Hell
4:30 p.m., Private School
5:15 p.m., Kids
6 p.m., Caveman
6:45 p.m., Salt Cathedral
7:30 p.m., Sir Sly
8:30 p.m., WhoMadeWho
9:45 p.m., Metronomy
11 p.m., Alt-J
Sunday, November 12
3:15 p.m., Tremends
4 p.m., Peyote Coyote
4:45 p.m., Surf Curse
5:30 p.m., Delsonido
6:15 p.m., Rawayana
7:15 p.m., Wild Belle
8:30 p.m., Washed Out
9:45 p.m., MGMT
House of Creatives Music Festival. With Alt-J, Metronomy, MGMT, and others. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $75 to $240 via hocfest.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!