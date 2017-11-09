House of Creatives 2017 Lineup and Set Times

It seems like III Points was just yesterday, but nearly a month has passed since Miami's last festival, and it's time to gear up for the next one. House of Creatives Music Festival is set to take place this weekend at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, and New Times has the full schedule. Use this to plan your schlep out to the island.

Of course, there'll be much more than bands playing (it is House of Creatives, after all). There will be a visual art installation from Subhaze Studio and tons of fashion and arts vendors, including Osole, the Wander Shop, and Kuriosity Boutique. Plus, chow down on fare from El Bagel, Doggystyle, Tacos & Tattoos, Burger Supreme, Açai & Fruits, Vice City Bean, and many other food purveyors.

courtesy of HOC