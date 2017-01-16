House of Cards in Concert Comes to the Arsht Center

EXPAND Courtesy of company management

Last we left Frank and Claire Underwood at the end of Season 4 of House of Cards, there were quite a few loose ends to tie up. We are at a loss as to what to expect when Season 5 comes around. Hell, Netflix hasn't even told us when Season 5 will be released, but if the fifth installment follows prior seasons' scripts, we should be getting fresh Cards sometime in the next two months.

Thankfully, if you're jonesing for a piece of the Underwoods, you're in luck. The unmistakable House of Cards score is coming to the Arsht Center this month.

The Frost School of Music series Festival Miami kicks off January 19 at 8 p.m. at the Arsht Center featuring House of Cards' Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal and the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. The live-to-screen orchestra performance will feature a video montage of scenes from the show's first four seasons projected over the stage, paired with the multi-Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning music from the Netflix original series.

House of Cards in Concert will treat guests to an incredible musical reimagining of characters and plot lines from the first four seasons of the show. The incredibly addictive score from House of Cards recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Musical Composition for a Series. Beal, who composed much of the series music and also won an Emmy for his work last year, has divided the score into ten thematic movements set to scenes from the Netflix series, all performed by a 72-piece orchestra.

Much like an episode of the show, each thematic movement comes with a title and a theme, such as the movement “Betrayal," which depicts Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) hurdling numerous obstacles and disloyal aides on his way to the White House.

House of Cards in Concert

8 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $95 via arshtcenter.org.

