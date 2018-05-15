HistoryMiami's New Exhibit Pays Homage to Miami's Woodstock Precursor

From the time photographer Ken Davidoff was a child, he lived a Forrest Gump existence of sorts. His father Bob was a photographer for the Kennedys, and he often brought his son along to shoots during defining moments in American history. Davidoff attended the launch of Apollo 11 in 1969 and met John Lennon and May Pang when his father photographed them in Palm Beach in 1974. The pair also documented the 1972 Democratic and Republican National Conventions in Miami Beach. But it was the younger Davidoff's coverage of the 1968 Miami Pop Festival that sealed his place in history.

He first learned about the festival via a radio spot, when it was announced that Jimi Hendrix would headline the two-day concert, which also included performances by Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention, John Lee Hooker, and Chuck Berry. Miami Pop took place at Gulfstream Park less than a year after the groundbreaking Monterey Pop Festival, but it predates Woodstock by more than a year, making it the first rock festival on the East Coast. HistoryMiami's new exhibit, "Miami Rocks: The Miami Pop Festival, May 1968," on display May 18 through September 30, pays homage to the vital role the Magic City played during a pivotal era in American music history. Michael Lang, the famed promoter of Woodstock, also organized the South Florida festival. He would later go on to say that "the seeds of Woodstock were sown” here.

Davidoff remembers the freewheeling approach Lang and Ric O’Barry (better known for his activist work with dolphins and his prominent role in the Academy Award-winning documentary The Cove) took in putting Miami Pop together. All performers played on flatbed trucks that doubled as stages. "I don’t know if they even knew what they were going to do or how this was going to affect rock 'n' roll history," Davidoff says. "They booked it for two days, and Michael did not take out an insurance policy against the weather... On the second day, the weather was so bad that they only let one act play to the crowd because he was acoustic: it was John Lee Hooker."