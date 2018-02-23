New Exhibit at HistoryMiami Pays Tribute to Miami "Soul Man" Sam Moore

He's the only member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from Miami. He marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and often sang at his rallies. And last year, he performed "America the Beautiful" at President Donald Trump's inaugural concert. Now, HistoryMiami has given Sam Moore, of the famed soul duo Sam & Dave, his own exhibit in his hometown.

Grayscale animated scenes of Moore's pre-civil rights movement upbringing cover the walls around a pedestal displaying Moore's 1967 Grammy and a platinum plaque for the Sam & Dave classic "Soul Man."

The exhibition opened last night with a discussion between Moore and Marvin Dunn, former chairman of the Department of Psychology at Florida International University and author of Black Miami in the Twentieth Century. Dunn spoke about the history of this city's black communities and of a time when "you saw more Seminole Indians downtown than Cubans." Dunn asserted that the civil rights movement began in Miami in 1945, when blacks staged a "wade-in" at Haulover Beach.