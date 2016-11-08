Hip-Hop's Biggest Names Hit Miami In Last-Ditch Effort to Get Millennials to the Polls

With only hours left in the election, celebrities across the country are mobilizing to encourage everyone to vote — from Bruce Springsteen to Jay Z. But, as this inconceivably draining election cycle finally comes to an end and fatigue sets in, your average pep rally just ain't cutting it. To squeeze the last ounce of election day excitement out of anyone — especially millennials — is going to take some serious talent. Luckily, some of rap's top-tier lyricists came to Miami to get the job done.

Last night, on election-eve, healthcare union 1199SEIU and the NAACP Youth and College Division held a pre-election rally inside Florida Memorial University with an array of special guests including Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Pusha T, T.I., Jay Electronica, Kosine of Da Internz, Zoey Dollaz, Lajan Slim. The goal was to give one final plea before the last day of voting.

More specifically, the concert was meant to target young voters of color — an increasingly crucial and powerful political demographic — to make their voices heard.

iHeartRadio’s Angie Martinez flew down from New York City to host the special event along with YesJulz, who circulated in the crowd speaking to students about the importance of the vote. Throughout the night, Martinez preached about the political process in between introducing esteemed talent and respected members of the community to speak. The President of Florida Memorial University, Roslyn Clark Artis, made the opening remarks before T.I. came out to speak.

T.I. speaks to the crowd at Florida Memorial University. Photo by Alex Markow

The rally would be as much about conversation as it was about music, and each artist decided to deliver their words differently. T.I. stood at the podium as he recited an inspirational poem about voting and social justice. Pusha T enticed the attendees with his own moving speech about the importance of getting out to the polls and casting a vote for our next president. Gucci Mane was also present to stress how imperative it is to hit the polls before it’s too late.

“We need to vote to stop police brutality,” Gucci said while glistening in an all-white ensemble. “We need to vote to stop all this mass incarceration. All of these issues aren’t just personal to you and your family — they affect me. I wish I had my right to vote. I feel like after I’ve served my time, I shouldn’t be punished for the rest of my life.” Gucci, like many other convicted felons in the state of Florida, was stripped of his right to vote for the rest of his life.

Aja Monet recites poetry. Photo by Alex Markow

Other activist groups like the Dream Defenders and the Sierra Club also hit the stage to urge each and every person in the room to get out on Tuesday. Dream Defender and one half of Little Haiti's Smoke Signals Studio, Umi Selah, led the crowd in a moving chant, as his partner, Aja Monet, a fellow Dream Defender and acclaimed poet, also blessed the crowd with two poems that received snaps and raised fists.

Civil rights activist Tamika Mallory delivered a powerful speech that truly put the election in perspective. “We are all on the ballot,” Mallory said as she explained how freedom is truly at stake this year. “You either have a seat at the table, or be on the menu.”

Other speakers who stepped up to the microphone included President of 1199SEIU, George Gersham, Director of the Civil, Human and Women's Rights wing of the AFL-CIO, Carmen Berkley, and Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, and brother, Jahvaris Fulton.

Gucci Mane touched upon felon's rights during his speech. Photo by Alex Markow

Towards the end of the evening, the music finally started with performances from Rotimi, 070 Shake, and Jay Electronica. With Stevie J and Sam Sneak behind the DJ booth, Rick Ross even appeared to perform a slew of hits along with MMG’s Whole Slab.

Between songs, Rozay actually took some time to answer questions from the crowd about voting and his thoughts on the election cycle. He ensured the crowd that he would be at the polls on election day casting his vote just like every one else.

Ross performed and spoke about the importance of voting. Photo by Alex Markow

Unlike many rallies we've seen in Miami this past month, the specific names of the candidates weren't the focus. Rather, the event was about pulling back the curtain on the democratic process, and helping a new generation to realize just how much power they possess — whether they know it or not.