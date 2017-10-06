SunPress Vinyl Looks to Expand Its Operation With Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

The door of SunPress Vinyl's Opa-locka record pressing plant still bears the painted logo of its former days as "Final Vinyal," but the progress it has made since opening less than one year ago is clear once you enter the office that leads to the six pressing machines.

Framed records pressed at the plant decorate its walls — one is by Venezuelan band Viniloversus and another is a special edition B.B. King reprint. Posters of the Marley family, with whom SunPress has an ongoing business relationship, crown the wall space behind Yashiv's desk. The front office is spilling over with boxes; and recently pressed, multi-colored records are neatly stacked on chairs and tables.

Presently, only two of SunPress Vinyl's six pressing machines are operational, but cofounder Dan Yashiv's goal is to have most of them up and running by the beginning of next year. A semiautomatic pressing machine that will press customized picture discs should be ready in about a month.

