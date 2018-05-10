Here Are the Rolling Loud 2018 Set Times

At last, Miami's biggest hip-hop festival is here again. Because this year's edition of Rolling Loud will take place at Hard Rock Stadium — specifically, the sweltering parking lot — we have some quick tips. First, drink water. Second, wear a hat. Third, drink water. Fourth, try to get there early or else risk missing your favorite acts. And did we mention to drink water to avoid heatstroke?

Now, on to the set times. Like any festival packed with major talent, there are some scheduling conflicts. Those into dark alternative rappers will be disappointed, because $uicideboy$, 21 Savage, and Yung Lean are all playing around the same time on Sunday. On Friday, Playboi Carti's set overlaps with Young Thug's and N.E.R.D's with Dipset's. And Saturday will have you choosing between Migos and a surprise guest playing at another stage. Given the massive size of the festival grounds, getting around might be difficult too.

If you're still figuring out what to see, check our guides on the top 10 acts at the festival, local talent, and the underrated gems you might find earlier in the day. Godspeed, all, and for the love of God, hydrate.