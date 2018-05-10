 


Rolling Loud 2017EXPAND
Rolling Loud 2017
Alex Markow

Here Are the Rolling Loud 2018 Set Times

Douglas Markowitz | May 10, 2018 | 11:37am
AA

At last, Miami's biggest hip-hop festival is here again. Because this year's edition of Rolling Loud will take place at Hard Rock Stadium — specifically, the sweltering parking lot — we have some quick tips. First, drink water. Second, wear a hat. Third, drink water. Fourth, try to get there early or else risk missing your favorite acts. And did we mention to drink water to avoid heatstroke?

Now, on to the set times. Like any festival packed with major talent, there are some scheduling conflicts. Those into dark alternative rappers will be disappointed, because $uicideboy$, 21 Savage, and Yung Lean are all playing around the same time on Sunday. On Friday, Playboi Carti's set overlaps with Young Thug's and N.E.R.D's with Dipset's. And Saturday will have you choosing between Migos and a surprise guest playing at another stage. Given the massive size of the festival grounds, getting around might be difficult too.

If you're still figuring out what to see, check our guides on the top 10 acts at the festival, local talent, and the underrated gems you might find earlier in the day. Godspeed, all, and for the love of God, hydrate.

Here's the full Rolling Loud 2018 lineup with set times.

Friday, May 11

High Hemp Stage
10:45 p.m. J. Cole
9:30 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert
8:30 p.m. Young Thug
7:30 p.m. Tory Lanez
6:30 p.m. Ferg
5:50 p.m. Jaden Smith
5:20 p.m. Dreezy
4:55 p.m. Smino
4:30 p.m. Bas
4:10 p.m. Key!
3:50 p.m. Kemba
3:30 p.m. Swoosh

Audiomack Stage
10:15 p.m. N.E.R.D
9 p.m. Russ
8 p.m. Playboi Carti
7:20 p.m. Young Dolph
6:40 p.m. Big K.R.I.T.
6:10 p.m. Casanova
5:45 p.m. King Combs
5:20 p.m. Rico Nasty
5 p.m. Valee
4:35 p.m. Alex D.
4:10 p.m. Lute
3:45 p.m. SDotBraddy

Monster Energy Stage
10 p.m. The Diplomats
9:15 p.m. Lil Durk
8:15 p.m. Curren$y
7:35 p.m. Key Glock
6:55 p.m. Night Lovell
6:25 p.m. Yung Simmie
5:55 p.m. Cozz
5:30 p.m. Craig Xen
5 p.m. Kid Trunks
4:35 p.m. Killy
4 p.m. Prez P
3:30 p.m. Juvenile

Saturday, May 12

High Hemp Stage
10:45 p.m. Travis Scott
9:15 p.m. Migos
8:20 p.m. Surprise Guest
7:15 p.m. Gucci Mane
6:45 p.m. Metro Boomin
6:05 p.m. Lil Pump
5:25 p.m. Chief Keef
4:45 p.m. Famous Dex
4:05 p.m. Princess Nokia
3:25 p.m. Lil Skies
2:55 p.m. Wifisfuneral
2:25 p.m. Maxo Kream
2 p.m. J.I.D
1:40 p.m. Cuban Doll
1:15 p.m. Danny Towers
12:55 p.m. Larry League
12:35 p.m. Otown Marco
12:15 p.m. Bri Steves

Audiomack Stage
10:30 p.m. Wiz Khalifa
9:15 p.m. Surprise Guest
8:15 p.m. Nav
7:30 p.m. Rich the Kid
6:45 p.m. Belly
6:05 p.m. Lil Xan
5:25 p.m. Trippie Redd
4:50 p.m. Smokepurpp
4:25 p.m. EarthGang
4 p.m. SahBabii
3:40 p.m. Molly Brazy
3:20 p.m. Omen
3 p.m. Jack Harlow
2:40 p.m. Pardison Fontaine
2:15 p.m. Barachi & Fatboy Shaw
1:15 p.m. Marty Grimes
1:35 p.m. Nate Dae
1:10 p.m. Johnny Oz
12:50 p.m. Gat$

Monster Energy Stage
10:15 p.m. Fetty Wap
9:30 p.m. Trick Daddy & Trina
8:45 p.m. Tee Grizzley
8:15 p.m. Lil Baby
7:50 p.m. Vocaine
7:25 p.m. Prettyboy Fre$h
7 p.m. Nick De La Hoyde
6:35 p.m. Hoodrich Pablo Juan
6:10 p.m. Yung Bans
5:45 p.m. Ball Greezy
5:20 p.m. Trill Sammy
4:55 p.m. Smooky MarGielaa
4:30 p.m. Comethazine
4:10 Woop
3:45 p.m. Skeet Blak
3:15 p.m. Corner Boy P
2:45 p.m. Big Baby Scumbag
2:20 p.m. Chxpo
1:55 p.m. Swaghollywood
1:30 p.m. Nell

Sunday, May 13

High Hemp Stage
9:45 p.m. Future
8:30 p.m. Post Malone
7:30 p.m. 21 Savage
6:30 p.m. Rick Ross
5:50 p.m. Action Bronson
5:10 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God
4:30 p.m. Roy Wood$
3:50 p.m. Pouya
3:15 p.m. SOB x RBE
2:40 p.m. Fat Nick
2:15 p.m. CupcakKe
1:15 p.m. Kodie Shane
1:35 p.m. Injury Reserve
1:15 p.m. Tyla Yaweh
12:50 p.m. Cuz Lightyear

Audiomack Stage
9:15 p.m. Lil Wayne
8:15 p.m. Lil Yachty
7:15 p.m. $uicideboy$
6:25 p.m. Machine Gun Kelly
5:35 p.m. YBN Nahmir
5:10 p.m. BlocBoy JB
4:45 p.m. Preme
4:20 p.m. Saweetie
3:55 p.m. Skooly
3:35 p.m. Sheck Wes
3:15 p.m. IndigoChildRick
2:50 p.m. Wolftyla
2:25 p.m. Lil Gnar
2 p.m. Thutmose
1:35 p.m. Tokyo Jetz
1:10 p.m. Famous Kid Brick

Monster Energy Stage
9:05 p.m. Juicy J
8:20 p.m. Moneybagg Yo
7:35 p.m. Yung Lean
6:55 p.m. Ugly God
6:15 p.m. Gunna
5:50 p.m. Kid Pac / Daddy2Live / Slimey Mojo
5:25 p.m. Glokknine
5 p.m. Robb Bank$
4:30 p.m. Zoey Dollaz
4:10 p.m. Lud Foe
3:45 p.m. Shoreline Mafia
3:20 p.m. Don Trip & Starlito
3 p.m. 03 Greedo
2:40 p.m. 1wayfrank
2:20 p.m. Bali Baby
2 p.m. Cassow
1:30 p.m. E Money One|11
1 p.m. Cmula

Rolling Loud 2018. Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 13, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $393.99 to $934.99 via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

