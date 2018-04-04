 


Paul van DykEXPAND
Paul van Dyk
Courtesy photo

Heart Nightclub Announces April 13 Closing Party With Paul van Dyk

Zach Schlein | April 4, 2018 | 9:40am
AA

Following last week’s surprise announcement that Heart Nightclub would shutter its doors, the embattled nightclub has announced the date and occasion of its final party.

Friday, April 13, Heart will host German superstar DJ and producer Paul van Dyk, with support from DJ Adam Scott and Luccio, for one last late-night, early-morning celebration.

Van Dyk is no stranger to Miami, or Heart for that matter. The trance pioneer performed at the inaugural Ultra Music Festival in 1999 and was instrumental in both the rise of the fest's popularity as well as the proliferation of trance music — and in turn dance and electronic culture at large — in the United States. More recently, van Dyk performed at Heart last October in support of his eighth full-length album, 2017’s From Then On; next Friday’s show will mark a continuation of that tour.

In light of van Dyk’s popularity as well as Heart’s imminent closure, the event is expected to sell out. According to an April 1 post by the event management company APEX Presents, fewer than 200 tickets remain for revelers hoping to dance at the club one last time.

News of Heart’s closure generated headlines around the world. International dance publications such as Mixmag and Resident Advisor, along with several Miami outlets, reported on the development. Despite operating for only three years, Heart has left a strong impression on those who braved long lines and daunting hangovers to party in the esteemed three-level, 24-hour club. No announcements have been made regarding what might take its place.

Paul van Dyk. With DJ Adam Scott and Luccio. 10 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $36.59 to $48.78 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.

 
Zach Schlein has been a freelance writer with Miami New Times since December 2015. When he’s not writing articles, he is positing parallels between Kanye West and the late David Bowie.

