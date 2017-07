Where to Hear Live Music in Miami Every Night of the Week

We're here to guide you on a journey of sonic delight seven days a week. Photo by Alexander Oliva

It's the day after Independence Day and we're hopeful that your eardrums are still intact post Dade County firework spectaculars. From punk to reggae, salsa and jazz, we're here to guide you on a journey of sonic delight seven days a week. Check out our guide to live music in Miami:

Monday

Noon to 6 p.m. Live salsa; 6 to 8:30 p.m. Live jazz at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami



8 p.m. Jazz Monday at the Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables



9 p.m. Miami Jazz Jam with the Fernando Ulibarri Group at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami



9 p.m. Live music at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami



Time varies. Live jazz at Neme Gastro Bar, 1252 SW 22nd St., Miami

Tuesday



Wednesday



Thursday



Friday



Saturday



Sunday