The South Florida music scene lost a key player this week. Harold Spector, better known as Hal or Boise Bob, passed away at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida, from complications of undiagnosed cancer and a series of strokes. He was 63 years young. He is survived by his brother Nelson Spector and sister Judy Kryaninko.

Hal had been part of the Florida music since the late 1970s. Born in Baltimore, he moved to the Sunshine State in the mid-'70s with his family and soon found the blossoming punk scene. Hal began toying with studio engineering, was a stagehand, and did whatever it took to be a part of music, recording the likes of the Cichlids, Gay Cowboys in Bondage, and others. Eventually, he hooked up with Frank Falestra and Luciano Delgado at Sync Studio in Miami. The Eat’s EP Hialeah was recorded there under Hal’s watch. Through the '80s and '90s, he recorded many bands at the many different locations of Sync.

Along the way, Hal became a performer. First, he played with the short-lived band Ted Gottfried’s Not Psychedelic. Then he began playing with Pete Moss. They became a duo and eventually roommates.