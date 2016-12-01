Guy Gerber Is Ready for Art Basel Redemption This Friday

Welcome to Basel, Mr. Gerber. Photo by Ana Fazzalari

An interview with Guy Gerber isn’t really an interview — more like a casual conversation, a stroll in the park between pals. He was with friends in Los Angeles having a few pre-studio cocktails somewhere on Sunset Boulevard when we tracked him down. His friend yelled from a distance and Gerber shouted back, “I’m doing an interview!”

Shortly into our chat Gerber stops and says, “Oh shit, there was a traffic accident and now the police are coming.”

In a world with publicists, assistants and more assistants — this relaxed approach is refreshing.

Despite his impending trip to Miami, Gerber is loving Los Angeles, and a great transition from Ibiza. “I love the vibe in L.A. It’s good for me to come here and get healthy," he says. "There are a lot of parties in Ibiza and it’s a lazy life for me. L.A. is healthier and I get to work in a better studio."

Gerber’s Rumors party is returning to Art Basel for its second consecutive year and, again, set to take place at 1 Hotel South Beach. Last year’s South Pool Deck venue was rained out, but the Rumors team will give it another go this time around. Gerber will be joined by Bill Patrick, Lauren Lane, Acid Mondays, Bas Ibellini, Lou Flores, and Diego Teran.

The good news and bad news: this is a free show, which is nice of Mr. Gerber, but the door will be like Walmart on Black Friday so plan accordingly.

Gerber visits Miami regularly throughout the year and was just in town for a Halloween party at Space, but it’s Basel that tugs at his heartstrings. “Art Basel is my favorite time and it’s important to me. Our Rumors show is important because we bring the Ibiza vibe to each city and Ibiza is translated differently... But now I’m enjoying Basel the most for sure. WMC used to be more important — it’s not the same,” Gerber adds.

Released in September, Gerber’s first EP on his Rumors label included the 10-minute tech house cut, “Secret Encounters,” and the deep house song, “Full Circle.” If played, the two tracks two are certain to have the art aficionados going wild and the crowd of scarves will also love Gerber’s 2015 production “Claire.”

He told us an album is set to release sometime in 2017, but we couldn’t get Gerber to commit to a particular month or even season. The album will come when it comes.

On the way out Gerber looks a bit worried and let's us in on a secret. “I’m very superstitious and when I did an interview with Miami New Times last year, it rained and we had to move the party indoors. I hope this does not happen again.”

Weather gods, if you're listening, the Miami New Times has never and will never wish ill will against a pool party. Never.

Guy Gerber. Friday, December 2, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Admission is free.