Gorillaz Will Make Florida Debut at III Points 2017

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Virtual band Gorillaz is slated to headline III Points 2017.
Virtual band Gorillaz is slated to headline III Points 2017.
Courtesy photo
Since 2000, Damon Albarn of Blur fame and illustrator Jamie Hewlett, best known for co-creating the comic book Tank Girl, have been shaping their own alternative rock/hip-hop/what-have-you act with Gorillaz. And in 17 years, the virtual band has never set foot in Florida.

That will change this fall when Albarn and his long list of contributors headline III Points, set to take place October 13 through 15 at Mana Wynwood, on the only Florida stop of the Gorillaz' 2017 Humanz tour. In animated form, the group consists of 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. It's unclear whether they will make any kind of appearance beyond the usual background graphics. (The virtual band did perform live in hologram form with Madonna at the 2006 Grammy Awards.)

"We feel really grateful that the band wanted to debut their show in Florida with us,” festival cofounder David Sinopoli says. "This was a few years in the making, and the timing worked out perfect for their new album and our fifth year of III Points."

The group is about to release a fifth studio album, Humanz, April 28. It already includes future classics such as "Saturnz Barz" with Popcaan and the D.R.A.M.-assisted track "Andromeda." Other contributors to the LP are Vince Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Kelela, Jehnny Beth of Savages, Noel Gallagher, and Grace Jones.

The band rose to prominence with its 2001 self-titled debut, which featured singles such as "Clint Eastwood" and "19-2000." However, the biggest breakthrough came on the heels of the single "Feel Good Inc.," from 2005's Demon Days, which reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. (It remains the band's highest-charting single.)

Now, before you rush over to the III Points website, know that the $99 Prophet Pass sale has ended. You'll have to wait until April 21 to buy a three-day ticket on iiipoints.com for $111 or VIP tickets for $245. (These prices are available only for a limited time and will increase as the date nears.)

If you live in South Florida, you're in luck. You can stop by III Points' 4/20 party, III Joints, at the Anderson this Thursday, April 20, and buy a ticket in person beginning at 3 p.m.

As far as other acts to expect at the festival, III Points will reveal the lineup in May, including the other two headlining acts, but it's safe to say Gorillaz will be one of the highlights of this year's event.

Here are all the dates of Gorillaz' Humanz tour:

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 10 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
July 12 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
July 15 - Quebec City, QC - Quebec City Summer Festival
July 17 - Washington, D.C. - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
September 15-17 - New York, NY - Meadows Music & Arts Festival
September 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Roy Wilkins Auditorium
September 22 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
September 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful
September 26 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 30 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena at Seattle Center
October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 11 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
October 13-15 - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

III Points
Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $111 to $245 via iiipoints.com.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

