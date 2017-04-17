Gorillaz Will Make Florida Debut at III Points 2017

Virtual band Gorillaz is slated to headline III Points 2017. Courtesy photo

Since 2000, Damon Albarn of Blur fame and illustrator Jamie Hewlett, best known for co-creating the comic book Tank Girl, have been shaping their own alternative rock/hip-hop/what-have-you act with Gorillaz. And in 17 years, the virtual band has never set foot in Florida.

That will change this fall when Albarn and his long list of contributors headline III Points, set to take place October 13 through 15 at Mana Wynwood, on the only Florida stop of the Gorillaz' 2017 Humanz tour. In animated form, the group consists of 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. It's unclear whether they will make any kind of appearance beyond the usual background graphics. (The virtual band did perform live in hologram form with Madonna at the 2006 Grammy Awards.)

"We feel really grateful that the band wanted to debut their show in Florida with us,” festival cofounder David Sinopoli says. "This was a few years in the making, and the timing worked out perfect for their new album and our fifth year of III Points."

The group is about to release a fifth studio album, Humanz, April 28. It already includes future classics such as "Saturnz Barz" with Popcaan and the D.R.A.M.-assisted track "Andromeda." Other contributors to the LP are Vince Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Kelela, Jehnny Beth of Savages, Noel Gallagher, and Grace Jones.

The band rose to prominence with its 2001 self-titled debut, which featured singles such as "Clint Eastwood" and "19-2000." However, the biggest breakthrough came on the heels of the single "Feel Good Inc.," from 2005's Demon Days, which reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. (It remains the band's highest-charting single.)

Now, before you rush over to the III Points website, know that the $99 Prophet Pass sale has ended. You'll have to wait until April 21 to buy a three-day ticket on iiipoints.com for $111 or VIP tickets for $245. (These prices are available only for a limited time and will increase as the date nears.)

If you live in South Florida, you're in luck. You can stop by III Points' 4/20 party, III Joints, at the Anderson this Thursday, April 20, and buy a ticket in person beginning at 3 p.m.

As far as other acts to expect at the festival, III Points will reveal the lineup in May, including the other two headlining acts, but it's safe to say Gorillaz will be one of the highlights of this year's event.

Here are all the dates of Gorillaz' Humanz tour:

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 10 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

July 12 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 15 - Quebec City, QC - Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 - Washington, D.C. - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

September 15-17 - New York, NY - Meadows Music & Arts Festival

September 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Roy Wilkins Auditorium

September 22 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

September 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful

September 26 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 30 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena at Seattle Center

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 11 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

October 13-15 - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

III Points

Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $111 to $245 via iiipoints.com.

