Gigtat Lets Ultra Attendees Tattoo Set Times Anywhere on Their Bodies
Imagine yourself tilted at a music festival this summer. It's pouring, your cell service is spotty, and hours ago you let some dude with cool hair use your set sheet as a rolling paper. Now what? Easy. You stare at your forearm for a couple of seconds, point to the main stage, and elbow your way there. The who, what, when, and where are all right there on your skin, because you tattooed the entire festival lineup on your body at home.
It's temporarily tattooed to your body, of course, because you're not that inebriated. Yet.
The people at
So how have most people who've purchased the tattoos reacted? "That's smart as fuck!" Philippe Bosshart, founder of Gigtat, says customers tell him. "And it looks amazing."
If you're old enough to attend a festival like Ultra, you probably haven't applied a temporary tattoo in a while. Chances are memories of the last time you used one include a spotty, sticky, gooey mess that quickly wasn't as cool as it started. Gigtat, however, isn't a tattoo you get in a gumball machine at the supermarket exit. It's built to withstand your partying.
"The tattoos are 100 percent party-tested," Bosshart says. "They handle mud, water, beer, sweat, and whatever else you might throw at them, other than the alcohol wipes we provide that take them off in seconds."
Why would you need two of the same festival set times? Well, you could share one with a friend, or you could put the second one on another location of your body.
"Let’s just say we tested how well they work in almost all locations on the body," Bosshart says. "The only limitation is to avoid very hairy areas."
