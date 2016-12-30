Get Nostalgic at '80s Flashback Fest at Churchill's Pub

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern.

What is it about the the 1980s?

Not too many clubs are throwing '50s sock hops. Sixties nights came and went with the cancellation of Mad Men, and the '70s are deader than disco. But the 1980s has continued to be a focus point for nightspots and the fun-loving people who frequent them.

Tonight, Churchill's will be hosting just such an event with '80s Flashback Fest. It will have three stages with DJ's playing all the Michael Jackson and Wham! hits, while live local bands like Hometown Losers and PandaRama will play '80s covers and original songs throughout the night. At 2 a.m., there will even be a '80s costume contest where the winner will take home $100.

But this is not the only recent event in South Florida that honored the 1980s. On New Year's Eve, Fort Lauderdale beer garden Rhythm & Vine will have a '80s party, and last month, over the Thanksgiving weekend, Gramps hosted the 14th-annual '80s Prom. If you Google search "'80s night" you get over 25 million results with the top result on my computer heading to Yelp for "best '80s nights in Miami." Odds are as you read this, someone, somewhere is plotting an '80s party right this moment.

Part of the current appeal is no doubt generational. Kids of the '80s now have grown up with a little disposable income. Enough time has passed since the '90s started that with the right pair of beer goggles you can look back and think of the 1980s as a simpler time with better music and crazier fashions. It now seems like a distant era, even more so since so many of the major figures of the time have left us. Ronald Reagan and Michael Jackson are long gone, but 2016 was particularly cruel. This past year we were robbed of '80s icons like Prince, George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Alan Thicke, and even David Bowie. (If like me your introduction to the Thin White Duke was not through Ziggy Stardust but rather the movie Labyrinth.)

But still there was something distinct about the '80s, that it seems future decades will find tough to match. There was no world wide web, only a limited number of stations on TV and radio. Popular culture really was universal where you could not escape a hit song, movie, or TV catchphrase. Everyone knew Madonna, E.T., and what commercial asked, "Where's the beef?" as opposed to today where everyone has their own niche culture. So maybe the question isn't why are there so many '80s nights, but what the hell could you possibly wear in 30 years to a '10s night?

80's Flashback Fest

9 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is $10.

