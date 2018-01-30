Get Lost Once Again With Damian Lazarus and His Crew During Miami Music Week

With less than two months to go until Miami Music Week, the party announcements are beginning to drip out. Highlights already include Above & Beyond's return to the RC Cola Plant, Adam Beyer and Cirez D's Soho Studios takeover, and the Rapture Music Festival in Virginia Key Beach Park.

Add to that list Get Lost, which returns to Miami for the 13th year in a row. Spearheaded by Crosstown Rebels leader Damian Lazarus, the event goes on for 24 hours, so it's not a shindig for the casual partier. Get Lost is a sort of counterbalance to what's happening at Ultra Music Festival and the more straitlaced dance clubs. Though Ultra offers DJs an amazing opportunity to play for festival-size crowds, sets are short by underground club standards. Unless somebody holds Carl Cox-level clout, DJs are lucky if they get more than an hour to play.