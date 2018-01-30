Get Lost Once Again With Damian Lazarus and His Crew During Miami Music Week

With less than two months to go until Miami Music Week, the party announcements are beginning to drip out. Highlights already include Above & Beyond's return to the RC Cola Plant, Adam Beyer and Cirez D's Soho Studios takeover, and the Rapture Music Festival in Virginia Key Beach Park.
Add to that list Get Lost, which returns to Miami for the 13th year in a row. Spearheaded by Crosstown Rebels leader Damian Lazarus, the event goes on for 24 hours, so it's not a shindig for the casual partier. Get Lost is a sort of counterbalance to what's happening at Ultra Music Festival and the more straitlaced dance clubs. Though Ultra offers DJs an amazing opportunity to play for festival-size crowds, sets are short by underground club standards. Unless somebody holds Carl Cox-level clout, DJs are lucky if they get more than an hour to play.
Get Lost, on the other hand, is a techno and tech-house haven that aims to be more than just another party during a week overstuffed with them: It has positioned itself as an all-around experience. With multiple areas spread throughout the compound, DJs can take their time and slowly build to a climax that might take at least an hour to reach.
As with the event's previous editions, Lazarus is getting a little help from his friends. This year's lineup includes Black Coffee, Carl Craig, DJ Sneak, Francesca Lombardo, Guy Gerber, Ellen Allien, and Visionquest.
And though it might be difficult to stand out in a packed lineup, pay close attention to Miami resident and prolific producer Arthur Baker, who will bring his Rockers Revenge outfit to the party for a live performance. Also, not to be missed is Seth Troxler's 5 a.m. opening set.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
As always, the location of this year's Get Lost is secret, but for the past two years, the party has taken place at Little River Studios. Will it return there? You'll have to wait and see.
Here's the full Get Lost 2018 lineup:
- &Me
- Archie Hamilton
- Arthur Baker featuring Rockers Revenge (live)
- Atish
- Audiofly
- Audiojack
- Bedouin
- Behrouz
- Bill Patrick
- Black Coffee
- Blond:ish
- Bontan
- Carl Craig
- Cassy
- Damian Lazarus
- Dance Spirit (live)
- Davi (live)
- Davide Squillace HiFi
- Denney
- Dennis Ferrer
- Dewalta
- DJ Sis
- DJ Sneak
- DJ Tennis
- DJ Three
- Doc Martin
- Ellen Allien
- Felix Da Housecat
- Francesca Lombardo
- Fur Coat
- Guy Gerber
- Joeski
- Kenny Glasgow
- Kerri Chandler
- Kölsch
- La Fleur
- Magit Cacoon
- Nico Stojan
- Nicolas Matar
- Pale Blue (live)
- Patrice Baumel
- Rowee
- Serge Devant
- Seth Troxler
- Soul Clap
- Subb-An
- Thugfucker
- Visionquest
- Wizardry
Get Lost 2018. 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at a location to be announced. Tickets cost $65 to $125 via residentadvisor.net.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!