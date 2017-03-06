Get Lost, Damian Lazarus' Miami Music Week Party, Announces 2017 Lineup
Get Lost returns in 2017 with more than 40 acts.
As underground personalities go, Damian Lazarus qualifies as royalty. He's a DJ, a producer, a label boss, and frontman for the Ancient Moons. But during Miami Music Week, his most important skill is that of epic party planner.
Get Lost, the annual 24-hour MMW event that incites party people to dance around the clock, will return this year with more than 40 of the biggest names in underground dance. Lazarus' label, Crosstown Rebels, this afternoon announced its lineup, with major talent such as Ellen Allien, Guti, Guy Gerber, and Lazarus himself.
If history is any indication, this year's Get Lost will improve upon the successful 2015 and 2016 editions. When it comes to production, Lazarus told New Times last year, the DJ is constantly trying to one-up himself.
“With every event we put on, my team and I are always looking at everything and considering how we can make the party better both for the audience and the artist. We plan our year around these events... So essentially you can expect to be thrilled and blown away once again.”
The 12th-annual Get Lost will feature a diverse mix of artists, from Brooklyn DJ duo Bedouin to Canadian industry veteran Kenny Glasgow and beyond. With a full 24-hour marathon of talent, there'll be plenty of time for each act to make an impression. And though the music is the main attraction, Lazarus' past events have added plenty of flair to punch up the audience experience. Take, for example, last year's Day Zero Mexico fete, complete with hundreds of Cirque du Soleil-style performers gyrating to the music.
The 2017 venue for Get Lost hasn't yet been announced. Here's the lineup:
- Art Department
- Atish
- Audiofly
- Be Svendsen
- Bedouin
- Behrouz
- Bill Patrick
- Citizenn
- D'Julz
- Damian Lazarus
- Dance Spirit
- Davi
- Deniz Kurtel
- Denney
- Dennis Ferrer
- DJ Sneak
- DJ Three
- Doc Martin
- Ellen Allien
- Francesca Lombardo
- Fur Coat
- Guti
- Guy Gerber
- Infinity Ink
- Joeski
- John Monkman
- Jonas Rathsman
- Kenny Glasgow
- Kevin Knapp
- Lee Foss
- Martin Buttrich
- Mr C
- Nico Stojan
- Nicolas Matar
- Pan-Pot
- Satori
- Skream
- Soul Clap
- Thugfucker
- Tiga
Crosstown Rebels Present Get Lost Miami, 12th Session
5 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 25, to Sunday, March 26. Location TBA. Tickets cost $55 via residentadvisor.net.
