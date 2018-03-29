Genesis Diaz Has No Regrets About Her Short Stint on NBC's The Voice

Genesis Diaz found herself in an odd situation as a contestant on the 14th season of NBC's singing competition The Voice. In an episode that aired this past Monday, March 26, she was tasked with singing a duet with her friend Mia Boostrom during the show's "Battle Stage." In other words, she was collaborating with and competing against Boostrom at the same time.

"You know that it's a competition at the end of the day," Diaz says, "but I'm not a competitive person, so I didn't want to see it that way... If I thought of it as a battle, I would be too nervous, but thinking about it as a duet was so much more comforting."

In an earlier episode of the show, Diaz secured a spot on Team Adam (led by The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine) by singing Kesha's "Praying" during a blind audition. It was a dream come true for the 19-year-old, Cuban-born Miamian. Friends and family have been telling her since sixth grade that she's talented enough to get on The Voice — and then it happened.