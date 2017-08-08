Beats, Rhymes, Flutes: How Future's "Mask Off" Became a Hit

“Bugatti,” “March Madness,” “Fuck Up Some Commas” — Future has had his share of fan-favorite bangers, but he didn’t have a bona fide crossover megahit until this year with “Mask Off.” The track has been massive, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and giving the rapper, who uses AutoTune as an artistic tool more skillfully than any hip-hop artist since T-Pain, a career-best chart performance. It’s such a hit that when the actual greatest rapper alive, Kendrick Lamar, quickly made a remix, many fans didn’t think he added much.

It’s fair to say Future’s commercial success now matches his critical and fan acclaim. But a question remains: Why did he make “Mask Off"?

The short answer: Like a lot of things in 2017, it comes down to memes. Shortly after the song dropped on Future’s latest, self-titled album, the internet was flooded with fan-made videos riffing on the song’s signature flute melody. In what became known as the “Mask Off Challenge,” posters played the tune on any instrument they could get their hands on: recorders, violins, pianos, even trombones. Eventually, people just started using their voices, screeching along, trying to match their pitch with that of the sample.