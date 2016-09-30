Fudakochi to Honor Wynwood Artist "Nobody" Tonight at Gramps
|
Fudakochi performing at III Points 2015.
Photo by Karli Evans
Fudakochi met Nobody his first day on the job at Panther Coffee in Wynwood,
Patterson was a Panther regular, and a familiar face to anyone who frequented Wynwood.
To Fudakochi, though, he offered more than just friendship. When Patterson learned Fudakochi was a musician, he got excited. But when he learned that the Overtown native planned to abandon songwriting altogether, he got mad. "If you give up on this now," Patterson, a fellow father, told him, "your daughter will never forgive you."
When news broke this week that Patterson had been found dead inside his apartment, an apparent suicide, Fudakochi was shocked.
He hadn't seen Patterson around Wynwood much at all lately. And his attempts to contact him had been unsuccessful. Patterson lived near one of Panther's training facilities, and whenever Fudakochi would stop by to train employees, he'd knock on Patterson's door and yell out his name. "Then I got the news earlier this week." Fudakochi pauses, sighs. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around it."
But Fudakochi has chosen to honor Patterson's memory the best he knows how, by sharing his art with as many people as possible.
Fudakochi will be releasing a single from his new album earlier than anticipated. The song, "Black Love," has been made available for free today. It's a song especially important to
When
|
The art Nobody sent Fudakochi for his new single (top left).
Photo Courtesy of Fudakochi
When Fudakochi finally did send him the track the next day, Patterson loved it, telling Fuda that he had the song "on repeat."
Fudakochi will play that track tonight at Gramps during a free show with fellow local artists (and Panther employees) Matty Slims and Motive
Fudakochi with Matty Slims, and Motive Yaypes. 9 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.
