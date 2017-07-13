Miami's Fudakochi Creates a New Music Genre and Drops a New Album

EXPAND Get lost in the soulternative universe with Fudakochi's latest album. Photo by Alex Markow

Most musicians drop a new album, and that's satisfying enough.

But that wasn't good enough for Miami R&B groove-master Fudakochi (pronounced FOO-dah-CO-chee). In fact, he's been sitting on enough songs for an EP since 2015, but the whole collection just didn't feel quite right. So he kept mixing (literally) and mingling with different ideas and finally found a new sound to his liking.

He calls that sound/genre "soulternative," a vibe that's trippy and soulful and contains hints of alternative goodness all in one psychedelic package. This soulternative sound is omnipresent on Fudakochi's latest album, Love Invasion S.P., which dropped last week and is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and fudakochimusic.com.

"This sound... I’ve been working on it for the past seven years, really since I released my previous album, Alien Love, in 2012. I wanted this new album to have balance, and at first, it wasn’t what it is today. It was like, 'Yeah that’s OK,' but it wasn’t great. I wanted it to be awesome," he says.

Well, the result is pretty awesome.

It's the type of album that can be the backdrop to knocking the hell out of an Excel spreadsheet in no time, a chillax evening out with your brahs, or a cruise with your homegirls. The beats are soothing, but there are enough synths and meaningful lyrics to hold your attention.

Love Invasion S.P. touches on a number of topics, including lost love, the loss of a brother from cancer, having a daughter, and racism.

"Life influenced this whole album," Fudakochi says. "I wanted to say some things that are meaningful, coming from someone that people thought there'd not be a lot of hope for... a young boy growing up in Overtown."

Perhaps the anchor of the album (and also your new summer anthem) is "MelaninPoppin."

“That song is all about saying, 'Listen, I’m going to be black forever. Deal with it,'" Fudicochi says. "There's a whole lot of systemic racism that has happened. There has also been a lot of us not loving ourselves enough to get ourselves out of the hole."

These songs seem to lend themselves to a very groovy and light-filled live show. However, it doesn't seem like a tour is in the works for Fudakochi this year.

"I don’t plan on having any shows [in 2017]... but I do plan on having a visual-release party early next year on my birthday, February 17," he adds.

So mark your calendar, because that will be an experience. And by then, and by the way things are going, who knows? Fudakochi could have invented a whole new sound or two.

