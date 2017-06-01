Frost Science Museum's New Laser Light Shows Among World's Best

EXPAND See you on the dark side of the moon. Ra-Haus Photography

Flying through the stars at warp speed, the shining blue lights are now in the rearview. Flashes of neon beam out all around you. It is a Space Odyssey head-trip with a Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon soundtrack.

It's an extra-sensory experience the whole family can enjoy. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which opened last month, will continue the traditional Friday night musical laser light shows that ran for decades at the old location across from Vizcaya.

With 8K projection resolution (double the amount of the leading TV's in today's market), 3D capabilities, and a 16-channel sound system, the new, 250-seat Frost planetarium's technological updates are amazing. "In terms of technology we are definitely among the best one, two, or three planetariums in the world right now," says Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, the curator of astronomy and exhibition developer at Frost Science.

The updated technology will be used in the planetarium's more traditional programming, like the presentations Asteroid: Mission Extreme 3D and Dynamic Earth. And it will really come alive as some of the 20th century's most beloved music blasts from the speakers every first Friday night of each month.

Dr. Perez-Gallego and the Frost planetarium team made sure to bring back many of the old planetarium's most popular musical selections. The inaugural night features shows with music by the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and, of course, Pink Floyd. Space oddity Lady Gaga is also thrown into the mix for good measure. The curators wanted to include contemporary acts and genres alongside classic selections to attract a crowd for whom musical laser light shows may be a new art form. Future announced laser shows will feature music by Michael Jackson, Daft Punk, and Radiohead.

Though the shows are created by LaserNet Studios in North Miami, Dr. Perez-Gallego says Frost Planetarium works with the creators to make tweaks that help to better serve their audiences.

"Oftentimes we actually can work with those companies to modify and tailor things," he says. "We can also ask for new artists to be incorporated into the reverie and then...they work with us."

It is a world-class immersive experience. Seating at the new facility is tiered like that of an IMAX theater. This makes for an almost 360-degree viewing experience that's easy on the neck.

The team plans to compile data about the popularity and audience reception of shows and is open to suggestions. "We want to engage in these conversations with our guests so we can keep tailoring the experience to better suit our guests' needs," Dr. Perez-Gallego says.

Feedback is positive so far; the first round of shows is sold out. No need to fret, though. The featured artists will rotate every month, and the July and August shows, featuring many of the same artists alongside some new ones, have already been announced.

Admission to First Friday laser shows also includes access to the planetarium's observation deck if weather permits.

Frost Planetarium's First Fridays

7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Beach; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Laser show tickets cost $10 and combo tickets including museum admission cost $27.25 via frostscience.org.

